U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Awards Battelle New Contract to Provide Specialized High Performance Armored Vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has been selected by SOCOM to continue providing Non-Standard Commercial Vehicles (NSCVs) under a new seven-year contract with a $350 million ceiling. This sole-source overarching contract allows SOCOM to place armored vehicle orders to Battelle.

“Battelle has provided armored vehicles to SOCOM for over 10 years now, and this new contract award ensures we are positioned to extend that legacy by delivering our dependable, high-quality armored vehicles to SOCOM for years to come,” said Reed McPeak, Logistics, Operations, and Ground Systems Business Line Director. “This award highlights the outstanding capabilities of the Battelle ground systems team to design and build vehicles that effectively meet SOCOM’s unique mission needs. We are honored to have been selected for this work and excited at the opportunity to continue serving our SOCOM customer and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community.”

NSCVs are built to retain their original equipment manufacturer appearance while providing the mobility, survivability, and firepower SOF need to safely complete their missions. Battelle uses a systems engineering approach to designing these vehicles to ensure they will survive in the world’s harshest environments.

Battelle has provided services pertaining to armoring vehicles to the federal government for over 80 years, beginning with a contract awarded by the U.S. Army in 1939 to improve armor plating.

