Suki Awarded AI Scribe Agreement with Premier, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, today announced it has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for AI scribes with Premier, Inc. Effective May 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms for Suki pre-negotiated by Premier for AI scribes.

Premier’s members now have access to Suki Assistant, an AI assistant that lifts the administrative burden from clinicians. Using generative AI, Suki ambiently listens to patient-clinician conversations and automatically drafts clinical notes. It also streamlines other time-consuming tasks including ICD-10 and HCC coding, answering questions, and dictation. By integrating with all major EHRs including Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and Athena, Suki supports all documentation workflows by syncing note content in real-time. Clinicians can pre-chart in the EHR and finish the note with Suki, or start the note in Suki and pull in relevant information, like vitals, from the EHR. Once the note is complete, content is sent back to the EHR where relevant sections are updated. Clinicians complete notes 72 percent faster on average with Suki, and health systems experience up to 9X ROI from increased efficiency, higher reimbursements supported by detailed documentation, and increased encounter volumes, among other factors.

“We are thrilled to work with Premier as their exclusive solution for AI scribes,” said Heather Miller, VP of Partnerships for Suki. “Premier’s mission to improve the health of communities is very much aligned with Suki’s goal of making healthcare technology invisible and assistive so clinicians can focus on what matters most: their patients. We look forward to helping Premier’s members reduce their administrative burden with the quality and value they expect from Premier-selected solutions.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier has a selective process for choosing providers, evaluating them on a variety of factors including quality, ability to deliver value, and service and support.

This announcement is the latest in a series of accolades and partnerships that further cement Suki’s leadership position in the AI assistant category, including a KLAS assessment that rated Suki a 93.2/100 and collaborations with Amwell, MEDITECH, and more. It is currently used across 30+ specialties and all clinical settings including ambulatory, telehealth, skilled nursing facilities/home health, and inpatient. To learn more about Suki, visit www.suki.ai/.

About Suki:

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and answering questions, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary AI and speech platform, Suki Platform, to partners who want to create best-in-class ambient and voice experiences for their solutions. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.