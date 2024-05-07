Securonix Announces Collaboration with AWS and Anthropic to Launch Securonix EON Powered by Amazon Bedrock

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a market leader in AI-Reinforced CyberOps, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI, within its newly introduced suite of AI capabilities, Securonix EON. Securonix is using Amazon Bedrock to incorporate Anthropic AI Claude 3 into its platform to add advanced new capabilities for cyber operations teams. This allows organizations to use advanced generative AI to make decisions with increased speed, precision, and efficacy to counter the rise in sophisticated threats.

“The threat landscape is rapidly evolving and traditional approaches to enterprise security are no longer sufficient,” said Nayaki Nayyar, CEO of Securonix. “Securonix EON capabilities represent a comprehensive approach to cyber defense, and its cutting-edge AI technology is made possible through our collaboration with AWS. The advanced generative AI capabilities provided by Amazon Bedrock, together with Anthropic Claude, creates a solution that allows our customers to keep pace with the ever-expanding attack surface and proliferation of AI-powered threats.”

Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic bring advanced enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities to organizations across virtually every industry worldwide. As a result of Amazon Bedrock’s access to the industry’s most extensive range of high-performing, fully managed FMs such Anthropic’s Claude 3, Securonix customers can deploy AI-Reinforced Insider Threat Psycholinguistics within their organization to derive psychological intent from language.

Utilizing the science of deciphering psychology from language powered by Amazon Bedrock, Securonix EON’s Insider Threat Psycholinguistics provides entity and activity-based risk scoring to uplevel insider threat hunting capabilities. This industry-first feature enables users to accurately and efficiently discern the intent behind a user's language and behavior, identifying potential malicious activity.

Amazon Bedrock provides enterprise organizations with access to Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, including the entire Claude 3 family, which Securonix uses to strengthen its AI-Reinforced capabilities.

Insider Threat Psycholinguistics is now generally available for Securonix customers. Securonix is showcasing the new AI-Reinforced Securonix EON capabilities at the RSA Conference Booth #1127 in South Hall.

