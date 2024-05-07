Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Expands Access to Mental Healthcare for Children with Addition of InStride Health to Network

WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut’s (Anthem) ongoing work to expand access to mental healthcare in the state, Anthem recently welcomed InStride Health, a specialty pediatric anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) treatment provider, to its care provider network.

InStride Health treats anxiety and OCD in children and young adults ages 7 to 22, with a focus on moderate to severe conditions causing significant life impairment such as social isolation, school avoidance, family disruption, physical symptoms, or depression. InStride Health offers evidence-based treatment through individual and family therapy, parent groups, medication management (if needed), and coaching delivered by a dedicated, multidisciplinary care team of psychiatrists, therapists, and exposure coaches. Care is delivered in the settings where patients are most likely to face their fears and typically begins within one to four weeks of application acceptance.

“At Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, we’re committed to a whole-health approach to our members’ care. That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome InStride Health to Anthem’s expansive network in Connecticut,” said Lou Gianquinto, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. “InStride Health’s innovative approach and its focus on virtual care offers Connecticut families an effective and convenient option for care at a time when more pediatric mental health treatment options are needed more than ever.”

“As we expand our clinical services into Connecticut, we continue to focus on helping kids, teens, and young adults with anxiety and OCD, providing the same quality of care and accessibility we’d want for our loved ones,” says John Voith, Co-founder and CEO of InStride Health. “We also understand the unique healthcare landscape of Connecticut and are committed to meeting the specific needs of the community. This expansion represents our dedication to ensuring accessible and high-quality healthcare for all, and we are eager to make a positive impact in the lives of those in the region.”

InStride patients exhibit highly significant reductions in anxiety, functional impairment, and depression, while parents/caregivers exhibit reductions in family accommodation and caregiver strain as a result of treatment.

For more information about InStride Health, visit instride.health.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans, Inc. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About InStride Health

InStride Health provides specialty outpatient care for pediatric Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and related presentations. Co-founded by Harvard-trained clinicians from McLean Hospital, the InStride Health care model is grounded in evidence-based treatments: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) with an emphasis on Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP). A dedicated team of a psychiatrist, therapist, and an exposure coach are paired with each child to provide real-time support using everyday tools like text and a video- and chat-enabled mobile application. InStride Health accepts most major insurance plans in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.