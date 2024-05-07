Lincoln Financial Group and American Century Enhance Offerings in Variable Insurance Trusts Lineup

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) and American Century Investments announced today that they are strengthening their partnership by leveraging American Century’s investment expertise and Lincoln Financial’s platform to provide additional opportunities and an enhanced lineup to support investor needs.

On April 4, 2024, shareholders of the American Century Variable Portfolios funds approved the adoption of nine American Century Variable Portfolios by the Lincoln Variable Insurance Products (LVIP) Trust. The adoptions were successfully completed on April 26, 2024.

“ Lincoln is capitalizing on the successes and investment capabilities of American Century to broaden distribution and diversification opportunities in our existing suite of products. The continued partnership will complement Lincoln’s offerings of leading insurance, retirement and variable annuity solutions,” said Ben Richer, Head of Funds Management, Lincoln Financial Group and Chief Operating Officer, Lincoln Financial Investments.

Lincoln currently manages an $84 billion LVIP Funds platform and more than 100 Variable Insurance Mutual Funds.

“ We believe serving as the subadvisor on the LVIP Funds will benefit our clients, as demonstrated by many who have large assets with us and have moved to sub-advisory relationships. We’re excited about this expansion of our relationship with Lincoln Financial Group,” said Rick Luchinsky, Co-Head of Intermediary Distribution, American Century.

American Century will serve as the subadvisor for the acquired funds using its distinguished portfolio management expertise.

American Century VP Funds Targets LVIP Acquiring Funds AUM ($M) American Century VP Value LVIP American Century Value $903 American Century VP MidCap Value LVIP American Century MidCap Value $664 American Century VP Inflation Protection LVIP American Century Inflation Protection $604 American Century VP Capital Appreciation LVIP American Century Capital Appreciation $461 American Century VP Balanced LVIP American Century Balanced $346 American Century VP Disciplined Core Value LVIP American Century Disciplined Core Value $331 American Century VP Ultra LVIP American Century Ultra $289 American Century VP International LVIP American Century International $177 American Century VP Large Company Value LVIP American Century Large Company Value $146 $3,921M

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group helps people to plan, protect and retire with confidence. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of March 31, 2024, the company had $310 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

©2024 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

You should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

American Century Investment Services, Inc., Distributor.