Orbit Markets Receives Credit Rating Upgrade from Credora, Recognized for Financial Transparency and Strong Performance

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbit Markets, a leading market maker of options and structured derivatives in digital assets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a credit rating upgrade to BB from Credora, a reputable credit rating platform.

In a recent report released by Credora, Orbit was commended for its transparency and diligent delivery of financial information month over month since July 2022. Credora noted that " the documents Orbit provides have sufficient detail and notes for a comprehensive financial analysis".

The upgrade follows a rigorous evaluation process, utilizing both real-time data and static financial information, across various technological integrations. The evaluation affirmed Orbit’s alignment with its communicated strategies, low directional exposure, and commitment to prudent risk management practices.

The BB rating places Orbit among the top 12% of its peers rated by Credora, affirming its position as a leader in the industry. Credora also highlighted Orbit’s strong performance, noting that " Orbit produced some of the highest returns in the peer group." Notably, Orbit has delivered positive returns in every single month over the past 12 months, showcasing its strength and resilience across various market environments.

" We are thrilled to receive this upgrade from Credora, which demonstrates our financial excellence and provides assurance to our counterparties, investors and partners," said Caroline Mauron, CEO of Orbit Markets. " We look forward to leveraging this upgrade to drive further growth."

About Orbit Markets:

Orbit Markets is a leading market maker of digital asset options and structured derivatives. Headquartered in Singapore, we serve institutional clients with a comprehensive suite of derivative products, encompassing vanilla options, exotic options, and structured derivatives across a broad range of digital payment tokens. Our services include facilitating bespoke over-the-counter transactions and providing liquidity on exchanges and trading venues. For more information, visit orbitmarkets.io