Barrett Distribution Centers Selected by Boston’s The ProShop to Enhance eCommerce and Retail Growth

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Barrett Distribution Centers, a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL) since 1941, is pleased to announce a partnership with Boston’s The ProShop, the official TD Garden team store of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics. Utilizing Barrett’s 3PL capabilities will allow The ProShop to significantly enhance merchandise distribution efficiency and streamline service delivery, while boosting fan engagement during this important milestone season.

The ProShop is powered by '47 Brand, another well-known, New England-based apparel brand that employs Barrett for all their supply chain needs. Advanced IT capabilities, strategic proximity to TD Garden, and Barrett's proven expertise in managing complex, high-value merchandise were the strongest factors in the decision-making process.

Scott Wilkins, Vice President of Customer Solutions at Barrett, added, "It is an honor to support the legacy of such iconic sports franchises as the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics," Wilkins states. "We are especially proud to play a crucial role in merchandise distribution during the Bruins' 100th anniversary. We look forward to contributing to the excitement of potentially capturing an NHL Stanley Cup and an NBA championship this season."

In close proximity to TD Garden, Barrett will support The Proshop out of its Franklin, MA facility, one of several distribution facilities that service the Northeast region. Choosing the Northeast region as the primary supply chain node was crucial for The Proshop, which offers strategic advantages due to its dense population centers, robust infrastructure, and proximity to major economic hubs like New York City and Boston. Furthermore, the Northeast's diverse and tech-savvy population serves as an excellent test market for new products, allowing eCommerce brands to gather valuable consumer feedback and adjust strategies accordingly.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions, and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement, and direct access to senior leadership decision-makers. As a member of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to care about your business deeply. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About The ProShop

Located at TD Garden, the Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics ProShop is the official team store of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics and is the only destination for authentic team merchandise, customized apparel, exclusive Garden items, and autographed memorabilia. The ProShop is a key destination for Bruins and Celtics fans seeking to connect with their favorite teams through high-quality merchandise.