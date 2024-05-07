Northern Trust and EDS Selected by Cornerstone FTM for Research Management and Portfolio Construction Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that Cornerstone FTM, a financial technology focused investment fund, has selected Northern Trust and its strategic partner, Equity Data Science (EDS), for Research Management System (RMS) and Portfolio Construction solutions. Cornerstone will also leverage Northern Trust custody and hedge fund administration services, and data visualization and ingestion capabilities from EDS.

This new collaboration highlights the continued growth momentum of Northern Trust’s Investment Data Science (IDS) product suite, of which EDS is a key partner. In the last 12 months, IDS has more than doubled the number of clients that utilize its services.

“The solutions available through Northern Trust and EDS support our critical processes and decision-making from front to back office,” said Jean-Jacques Louis, CIO & Co-Founder of Cornerstone FTM. “We are impressed with their advanced capabilities that will automate our investment process, allowing us to scale and make better investment decisions. We look forward to capitalizing on these data aggregation, ingestion and visualization tools to improve our investment process.”

RMS and Portfolio Construction are data-driven tools that allow for quicker, more informed investment decisions backed by actionable insights. Using the tools, investment teams are better equipped to analyze and measure the success of their inputs and decisions.

Paul Fahey, Head of Investment Data Science at Northern Trust Asset Servicing, said: “this appointment by Cornerstone, FTM is further evidence of the value of our data science toolset, which helps our clients drive high quality outcomes so they can invest more effectively in their core activities. We look forward to building on our momentum in the future.”

As Northern Trust continues to expand its solutions and reach, it remains committed to delivering its Whole Office strategy. Moving beyond middle and back-office capabilities, Northern Trust Asset Servicing can offer services and benefits to all parts of an asset manager’s business, including direct support for portfolio managers’ daily investment processes.

About Cornerstone FTM

Cornerstone Financial Technology Management is a fundamental long/short equity manager seeking private equity-like, risk adjusted returns by investing in publicly traded equities within financial technology and related space. Founded by Robert Greifeld and Jean-Jacques Louis, Cornerstone FTM leverages a deep expertise in financial technology space powered by a custom-built, cutting edge, technology driven investment platform to drive stock selection. The Founders have used similar strategically focused and cash flow-oriented methodology over several decades to execute on and manage over 50 private acquisitions and numerous equity and direct capital investments as executives in prior funds and businesses. Over the years, our commitment to data-driven, systematic, rigorous due diligence and fundamental analyses has consistently yielded exceptional results both in the public and private markets, as well as the operation of large businesses.

About Equity Data Science

Equity Data Science (EDS) is an investment process management (IPM) solutions provider that empowers many of the world's leading hedge funds and asset managers through greater insights and productivity for decision-making. Trusted since 2012, it harnesses proprietary and third-party data and research on a modern platform configured to the unique investment visions of clients. The EDS platform supports idea generation, research management, portfolio construction and analytics, risk management, performance attribution and ESG.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.