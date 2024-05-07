Aviz and Celestica Announce Partnership to Advance SONiC Networking Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of open, cloud, and AI-driven networking technologies, as Aviz Networks, a leader in providing Open Source based networking solutions for SONiC and GenAI, joins forces with Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a global leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. This collaboration aims to streamline and support SONiC-based network deployments, offering customers unprecedented control and flexibility at the fabric level.

Celestica, renowned for its expertise in compute and connectivity solutions, excels in delivering high-reliability designs that meet the sophisticated needs of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and high-performance computing. Through this partnership, Aviz Networks' ONES will integrate seamlessly with Celestica's advanced Ethernet solutions, providing a comprehensive networking package that is ready to deploy and comes with 24x7 and 30-minute SLA support.

This partnership empowers enterprises with the tools to efficiently manage SONiC networks, leveraging advanced visibility, orchestration, and automated support capabilities. It facilitates diverse applications of SONiC on Celestica switches, covering Data Centers, Edge Networks, and AI Fabric utilizing RoCE deployments. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to delivering superior SONiC solutions, merging Celestica's hardware prowess with Aviz's innovative software stack.

"Celestica is thrilled to partner with Aviz Networks, reinforcing our mutual dedication to expanding the capabilities and success of open source cloud networks through the power of SONiC. This partnership is set to elevate customer support, enabling them to optimize their networks with AI-driven automation and insightful data analytics," expressed Mini Shah, VP Software Engineering for Platform Solutions, Celestica.

Vishal Shukla, founder and CEO of Aviz Networks, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "The addition of Celestica to the Aviz ecosystem introduces a new dimension of innovation and comprehensive solutions that cater to the edge, AI, and data center networking needs. Together, we're set to redefine the economics of hyperscale networks, simplifying operations and enhancing AI-managed functionalities for our customers."

About SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud): Developed by Microsoft in 2016, SONiC is an open-source network operating system designed to facilitate the use of network hardware based on open standards, promoting flexibility and innovation.

About Aviz Networks:

Aviz Networks champions the next generation of networking with its Networking 3.0 stack, a data-centric, vendor-agnostic framework that embraces multiple ASICs, switches, NOS, clouds, LLMs, and AI and security applications. Designed to integrate with existing networks seamlessly, Aviz's solutions empower users to navigate the multi-vendor ecosystem without constraints, emphasizing choice, control, and cost-effectiveness. Launched in 2021 and supported by industry leaders such as Moment Ventures, Accton, Cisco Investments, Wistron, and notable angel investors, Aviz Networks is dedicated to advancing open, cloud, and AI-first networking infrastructures.