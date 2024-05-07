Geoscience Support Services Wins Contract for Sustainable Groundwater Basin Management

MWA’s planned recharge basin viewed from the west with the California Aqueduct on the left side. The recharge basin will help store groundwater for future supply and facilitate excess water discharge back into the State Water Project. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIMAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geoscience Support Services, Inc., a leading geohydrology firm providing specialized hydrogeology and groundwater consulting and services, today announced a new contract with the Mojave Water Agency (MWA) to evaluate groundwater resources and develop advanced recovery and management strategies.

The project supports MWA’s mission to manage groundwater basins and address risks to sustainable water supplies. Headquartered in Apple Valley, California, MWA, which doesn’t provide water directly to homes, is charged with sustainably managing, producing, and augmenting water supplies including ensuring the High Desert communities’ groundwater aquifers are adequately replenished or recharged by natural runoff or with water imported from the State Water Project, California’s statewide water storage and delivery systems.

As part of their groundwater management and State Water Allocation optimization goals, MWA is developing the West Victorville Groundwater Banking Pilot Test Project to provide essential information characterizing existing groundwater conditions, including water quality and extent of the native aquifer system, as well as establishing accurate groundwater banking potential and associated recharge and recovery solutions.

Under the contract, Geoscience will evaluate the recharge areas’ lithologic structure, update existing groundwater modeling for the native aquifer, evaluate current groundwater quality, prepare predictive scenarios for groundwater recharge and recovery, establish basin designs for groundwater recharge facilities, and identify groundwater recovery management strategies.

Mark Williams, Geoscience CEO, shared that “Conjunctive use projects will be critical to California’s water future, and we’re excited to support MWA’s strategic plan to ensure sustainable water supplies for years to come.”

In addition to developing water banking systems, Geoscience will prepare California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents and help identify potential State and Federal implementation funding opportunities. Project execution will include the following partners for specific services and deliverables:

Stantec, Inc. will provide recharge basin design and construction along with grant funding services and is currently completing construction of the High Desert Water Bank design in the Antelope Valley for AVEK.

Collier Consulting, Inc. will partner on geophysical investigations.

Kleinfelder, Inc. will partner on geotechnical investigations.

Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. will provide environmental assessment.

About Geoscience Support Services, Inc.

Geoscience is a collaborative team of engineers, geologists and hydrologists focused on delivering innovative solutions for clients’ groundwater needs. Pioneering groundwater management and production for more than 46 years, we empower clients with comprehensive consulting, flow and solute transport modeling, design and construction oversight for high-capacity municipal wells, and groundwater basin management to ensure safe, sustainable yields. Learn more at www.gssiwater.com and connect on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Mojave Water Agency

The Mojave Water Agency was formed by voters in 1960 to address critical overdraft of the region’s basins. Governed by a seven-member Board of Directors, MWA is one of 29 State Water Contractors eligible to deliver water from the California Aqueduct to ensure its 4,900-square-mile service area has a sustainable water supply. Learn more at www.MojaveWater.org and connect on Facebook.