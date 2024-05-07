Built on DataOS®, the world's first data operating system, businesses can now create data products with ease! No more data as a project for every new use case. Treat it as a product, and unlock the power of AI and GenAI for a future fueled by insights.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Modern Data Company, a leader in data product lifecycle management and the inventor of the world’s first data operating system, DataOS®, today announced its selection as a finalist in the 2024 Innovation Showcase at the 21st annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium.

Recognized for Innovation and Value

This prestigious selection recognizes The Modern Data Company as a leading innovator in the Enterprise IT sector. Among ten early-stage companies chosen, The Modern Data Company stands out for its groundbreaking data management solutions that deliver tangible value to businesses. This recognition grants the company unparalleled exposure to a distinguished audience of the world's foremost IT visionaries and influencers attending the in-person Symposium, taking place May 13-14, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium’s Innovation Showcase,” said Srujan Akula, CEO and Cofounder of The Modern Data Company. “Our product, DataOS®, streamlines complex data tasks, fostering trust and accelerating insights. We're making enterprise data AI-ready and eager to connect with leading IT executives at the Symposium to explore various use cases.”

Selection Criteria and Showcase Details

The Innovation Showcase judges meticulously selected The Modern Data Company based on several key criteria:

Availability of an enterprise IT solution product in the market.

Early-stage status (start-up with less than $10 million annual revenues).

Focus on selling solutions directly to CIOs or corporate IT departments.

Demonstrated innovation and/or strategic value with potential impact on business success.

The Innovation Showcase will be held as part of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium at The Royal Sonesta in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 13-14, 2024. For the full agenda and ticketing information, please visit: MIT Sloan CIO Symposium website

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company revolutionizes data management with DataOS®, the world’s first data operating system. This unified platform empowers enterprises to build comprehensive data products and simplify data management. DataOS® frees teams to focus on driving real value from data, accelerating their journey to becoming a truly data-driven and AI-ready organization.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com

