Tetra Tech Wins $439 Million USAID Energy Security and Resilience Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a five-year, $439 million, single-award contract to advance energy security and resilience in Ukraine.

Through the USAID Securing Power, Advancing Resilience & Connectivity Activity, Tetra Tech will provide strategic technical assistance to the Government of Ukraine, focusing on enhancing the resilience, reliability, and security of the electricity, natural gas, and district heating sectors. Tetra Tech will support the Government of Ukraine’s efforts to meet and exceed the energy-related requirements for European Union integration, and increase energy efficiency in commercial and industrial sectors.

“Tetra Tech is pleased to continue our support to USAID and the Government of Ukraine to strengthen energy security and resilience for all Ukrainians,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are using our Leading with Science® approach to support Ukraine’s journey toward a sustainable and sovereign energy future.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

