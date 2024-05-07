CrowdStrike and NinjaOne Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Full-Spectrum Cyber Protection

AUSTIN, Texas and RSA Conference 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and NinjaOne®, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security and visibility, today announced a strategic partnership to provide full-spectrum endpoint protection against modern cyberattacks. By unifying market-leading endpoint management from the NinjaOne platform with the industry-leading endpoint protection from the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform, organizations can rapidly detect, investigate and stop attacks targeting endpoints while bridging gaps between IT and security teams.

Today’s adversaries are moving faster than ever, compromising endpoints and moving laterally before security teams can respond. It’s critical for organizations to have an AI-powered cybersecurity platform built for speed. The Falcon platform cuts response times by up to 95%. The powerful combination of the Falcon platform and NinjaOne unifies endpoint management, visibility, security and remediation, delivering the full-scope protection IT and security teams need to rapidly detect and respond to attacks on critical targets.

“CrowdStrike revolutionized cybersecurity with a modern, AI-native platform focused on stopping the breach. Our ability to execute on this mission and continually innovate across endpoints, cloud, identity and data is why we’re recognized as cybersecurity’s born in the cloud leader by industry analysts and customers,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “NinjaOne has been a leader in endpoint management for years, and through this partnership, we’re delivering the full-spectrum protection IT and security teams need to prioritize and accelerate response actions required to stop breaches of endpoints – all from a single platform.”

“Today's hybrid workforce and the wave of endpoint devices they bring with them make endpoint control and security more important than ever,” said Sal Sferlazza, co-founder and CEO at NinjaOne. “Customers want IT and security solutions that deliver more value with less work. By partnering with security leader CrowdStrike, we're delivering enhanced and simplified security to give our customers the tools they need to secure all endpoints while reducing the time they must devote to endpoint management.”

Learn more about the CrowdStrike-NinjaOne partnership at https://www.ninjaone.com/ninjaone-crowdstrike-falcon-integration/.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities. Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 customer IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, reduce risk and lower IT costs. We’re known for relentless support that consistently ranks No. 1 and is the top-rated software on G2, leading in seven categories, including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

