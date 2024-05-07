Monomoy Forms Partnership with Leading Residential Exterior Services Platform Southern Exteriors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monomoy Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on the middle market, announced today an investment in Southern Exteriors, a full-service installer of exterior building solutions tailored primarily for single-family homebuilders in the Southeastern United States. Management team members, including Southern Exteriors CEO and Founder Aaron Kuhn, will continue to own a meaningful stake in the company.

Founded in 2000, Southern Exteriors is one of the premier full-service installers of residential exterior building products in the nation. Builders of all types have preferred Southern Exteriors’ highly specialized capabilities and turnkey installation model to reduce job site complexity and leverage the company’s considerable scale and product expertise. Given the structural undersupply of housing nationwide and favorable migratory trends benefitting the Southeastern United States, Southern Exteriors is well-positioned for growth in the coming years.

" In joining forces with the Monomoy team, we identified a partner who shares our vision and understands our opportunity for expansive growth,” said Kuhn. “ Monomoy’s industry experience and passion for our business established them as the preferred partner of the entire management team early on in our interactions."

In addition to full-service installation for homebuilders, Southern Exteriors’ core competencies are also well-suited to address exterior repair and remodeling projects for homeowners. The company has expanded its repair and remodel business in recent years and plans to continue focusing on this complementary service area.

" Southern Exteriors presents an attractive opportunity to expand upon our track record in building products distribution and installation while supporting a fantastic business during its next phase of growth,” shared Monomoy Managing Director Lee Mlotek. “ Aaron and his team have established Southern Exteriors as a differentiated player in the highly fragmented exterior building products installation landscape. We’re enthusiastic about partnering with this talented, growth-minded group that prioritizes excellence in all they do.”

Mintz provided legal counsel to Monomoy and Alvarez & Marsal provided financial and accounting advisory for the Southern Exteriors transaction. Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Lock Lorde served as legal counsel to Southern Exteriors.

About Monomoy Capital Partners

Monomoy Capital Partners is a private investment firm with $3 billion in assets under management across a family of investment funds. Monomoy invests in the equity and debt of middle-market businesses that can benefit from operational and financial improvement with a focus on manufacturing and distribution businesses across industrial and consumer product sectors in North America and Europe. Please see our website at www.mcpfunds.com for further information concerning Monomoy and its portfolio companies.

About Southern Exteriors

Founded in 2000, Southern Exteriors is a leading installer of siding, roofing, gutters, house wrap, windows and other exterior building products in the Southeastern United States. The company primarily focuses on the residential market, servicing homebuilders of all types, from the largest national builders to regional, local and custom builders, as well as homeowners through its repair and remodel business. Southern Exteriors is headquartered in Jackson, GA, and provides its services to customers in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama. For more information, visit www.sidingandgutters.com.