MoneyHash Teams Up with Visa to Empower Secure and Enhanced Digital Payment Experiences

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoneyHash, a pioneering force in the Middle East and Africa’s payments and revenue operations sector, proudly announces its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, for delivering secure and enhanced digital payments experiences.

Working with Visa enables MoneyHash to gain unparalleled access to Visa's extensive suite of digital payment solutions and opens the door to providing sophisticated payment technologies such as network tokenization. It also allows MoneyHash to leverage Visa's global reach, capabilities, and security - key elements in Visa’s mission to connect the world through the innovative, reliable, and secure payment network across MENA.

"Our collaboration with Visa marks a significant leap in our journey," said Elena Panchenko, CPO of MoneyHash. "It empowers our customers to enhance their payment infrastructure, ensuring secure, fast, and reliable payment experiences. This is especially crucial in today’s digital-first world, where payment security is paramount."

"Visa is thrilled to work with innovative platforms like MoneyHash, which contributes to the growing move to digital through providing a simplified process," said Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan region. "We thrive to empower our partners with the tools and resources necessary to provide secure and seamless payment solutions."

About MoneyHash:

MoneyHash has established itself as a leading all-in-one payment orchestration and revenue operations platform in the Middle East and Africa. Recognized for its innovative approach, MoneyHash addresses key challenges that businesses face in the realm of digital payments. These challenges range from the prolonged efforts required to integrate with multiple payment providers, to tackling issues like low conversion rates, payment failures, inefficient payment flows, and mitigating fraudulent activities.

At the heart of MoneyHash's mission is the simplification and optimization of payment infrastructure. By streamlining these critical processes, MoneyHash empowers businesses to not only overcome operational hurdles but also to focus on their core growth and expansion strategies.

For more information, visit www.Moneyhash.io

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visacemea