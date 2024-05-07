Greater Good Health Partners with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive

MISSOULA, Mont. & GREAT FALLS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greater Good Health will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross in its primary care clinics in Missoula and Great Falls, MT. The events will be held at the following locations:

Missoula: May 29, 2024 from 9:30a – 3:30p at 2230 N Reserve St., Suite 100

Great Falls: June 24, 2024 from 12p – 4p at 405 3rd St. NW, Suite 102

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (406) 344-7755 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code “greatergood” for the Great Falls event, or with sponsor code “greatergoodhealthmt” for the Missoula event.

“Greater Good Health is committed to giving back to Montana communities,” said Sylvia Hastanan, CEO and Founder. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative, and B negative.

About Greater Good Health

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization enabling and expanding access to value-based care. Through an innovative nurse practitioner-led model, Greater Good Health partners with health plans to build primary care practices in underserved communities, and partners with risk-bearing organizations to deploy private-labeled clinical programs that enable the shift to value-based, outcomes-focused care. Greater Good Health's proven care model and clinical programs benefit patients, providers, and payers alike, improving outcomes, reducing costs, and delivering a best-in-class patient experience.

For more information, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com.