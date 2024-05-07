SRA Consulting and 4M Group Join Forces to Transform Risk Management in the Banking Sector

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark development signaling a new era in banking risk management, SRA Consulting and 4M Group are delighted to announce their strategic partnership. This alliance combines SRA Consulting's unmatched expertise in risk and compliance advisory with 4M Group's (4MG) technology driven ecosystem. Together, they are setting a new standard for data driven and AI augmented risk solutions that substantially improve measuring, modeling, reporting, and optimizing across all risk categories including Capital, Credit, and Interest Rate Risk. In the banking sector, they provide comprehensive solutions tailored to address the distinct challenges and strategic objectives of financial institutions, particularly in strengthening their control frameworks while enhancing efficiency.

SRA and 4MG are thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking and first-of-its-kind Proprietary AI Risk Maturity Framework to the banking industry. SRA’s AI Risk Framework was developed to enable banks to effectively prepare for and manage AI from a risk, regulatory, and Board oversight perspective. This Framework includes the capability to quantify the bank’s level of maturity and identify gaps that require remediation or investments. Reach out for further updates and insights.

Michael Glotz, CEO and Co-Founder of SRA Consulting, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "After years of guiding banks through the intricate landscape of governance, risk management and compliance, we are excited to join forces with 4MG. This alliance enhances our capability to deliver unprecedented value to our clients by blending domain expertise managed services with technologically advanced and platform-led solutions. In an era where regulatory demands are intensifying, it's imperative to adopt innovative solutions that evolve in tandem with the increasing complexity of regulatory requirements.”

Echoing the sentiment, David Petrie Co-Founder and Managing Partner at 4MG, stated, "We are excited to partner with SRA Consulting to equip banks with tangible solutions for improving risk management and unlocking balance sheet value at scale for middle market banks. We are integrating Data-Driven and AI-Powered bank risk management services and tools. Our new partnership establishes a benchmark of partner driven excellence, fostering a more secure and resilient financial ecosystem.”

Key Advantages for Financial Institutions

This strategic alliance is poised to redefine risk management for banks by offering significant benefits such as cost efficiency, improved risk management, and capital forecasting capabilities, and a shift towards a proactive, forward-looking approach across our clients’ enterprise. The partnership addresses critical and emerging non-financial and financial risks across core areas: frameworks, governance, risk, and compliance. The SRA & 4MG partnership accelerates seamless integration of innovation, insights and desired outcomes with existing Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) technology infrastructures, thereby guaranteeing a smooth, hassle-free adoption process.

About SRA Consulting

SRA Consulting stands at the forefront of risk and compliance advisory, serving a broad spectrum of clients from the largest banks in the US to small-sized financial institutions. Dedicated to excellence, SRA Consulting empowers its clients to successfully navigate the complex and dynamic landscape of risk and compliance.

To learn more, visit www.sraconsults.com

About 4M Group

Mission - Models - Marketplaces - Multiples

Accelerating technology led solutions via strategic insights, network, market growth, and capital markets execution…in a process tailored to our clients' core mission and values. Accelerating Data-Driven and AI-Powered core technologies into core banking use cases including markets, compliance, risk and regulatory remediation and requirements.

To learn more, visit www.4mgroup.io

Note: The information provided in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication and is subject to change.