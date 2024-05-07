Ant Digital Technologies Joins HKMA’s Project Ensemble, Included in Sandbox and Architecture Community

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant Digital Technologies announces today its participation in the Project Ensemble Sandbox (the Sandbox) and the Project Ensemble Architecture Community (the Community) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

Project Ensemble is the HKMA’s new wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) project to render support to the development of the tokenization market in Hong Kong. The Sandbox is at the core of Project Ensemble, aiming to further research and test tokenization use cases that include, among others, settlement of tokenized monies and tokenized real-world assets. To help set industry standards and a future-proof strategy, the HKMA also formed the Community consisting of local and multinational banks, key players in the digital asset industry, technology companies, academia, international organizations, and regulators.

Ant Digital Technologies will join the future experiments and exploration in the Sandbox, and will also be a part of the Community.

“We are honored to be a part of Project Ensemble, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and products to the project. We are particularly impressed by the HKMA's innovative approach and vision for the development of the tokenization market. We look forward to working closely with the HKMA and other project members as we embark on this exciting journey together, building the digital infrastructure that will shape the future of the industry,” said Hui Zhang, Vice President of Ant Digital Technologies.

Ant Digital Technologies products and solutions have been adopted by customers from a variety of industries. In 2023, the revenue from its international business operation has increased by 300%.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, AntChain, mPaaS, ZAN based on its expertise in blockchain, privacy computing, security technology, and distributed database. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally and facilitate digital collaboration across industries.

About ZAN

As a technology brand of Ant Digital Technologies for Web3 products and services, and powered by AntChain Open Labs’ TrustBase open-source technical stack, ZAN provides rich and reliable services for business innovations and a development platform for Web3 endeavors. The ZAN product family includes ZAN Smart Contract Review (SCR), ZAN Identity (KYC), ZAN Know Your Transaction (KYT), ZAN Node Service, with more products being on the way.