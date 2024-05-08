WindowStill Acquires Lifestyle Production Group, Solidifying its Position as a Leader in Real Estate Media with Nationwide Coverage and International Renown

WindowStill acquisition of Lifestyle Production Group is exciting news for both companies and results in better products and services for their clients

EATON RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move that solidifies its leadership in the real estate media industry, WindowStill has announced the successful business purchase of Lifestyle Production Group, a renowned name in real estate video production. This acquisition marks a milestone for WindowStill, enhancing its service offerings with top-tier video content and expanding its footprint in the luxury real estate market on a national, and soon to be global scale.

Founded in 2015 by Brad Ziemer, WindowStill has rapidly evolved from its Lansing, Michigan base to provide comprehensive real estate media services across all 50 states. Known for its innovative approach and dedication to quality, WindowStill has earned its place as one of the nation's leading real estate media providers with nationwide coverage.

Lifestyle Production Group, based out of Miami, Florida, and founded by Camilo Lopez in 2014, brings to the table its expertise in creating visually stunning videos for some of the world's most exclusive properties. With its knack for storytelling and eye for detail, Lifestyle Production Group has achieved international renown, setting the gold standard for real estate videography.

Brad Ziemer, Founder of WindowStill, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The combination of WindowStill's extensive reach and Lifestyle Production Group's exceptional video production capabilities creates an unparalleled service offering in the real estate media market. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with nothing but the best. With nationwide coverage and now, an international renown in high-end real estate video production, we are poised to bring unmatched value to real estate professionals and property sellers across the globe."

Camilo Lopez, Founder of Lifestyle Production Group, echoed similar sentiments, "As I focus on a new tech venture, I rest assured this acquisition will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in real estate media, leveraging WindowStill’s national footprint in over 30 markets and hundreds of photographers, the LPG brand and operations will scale nicely into the next decade."

WindowStill and Lifestyle Production Group signifies a new era of real estate media. This acquisition is expected to redefine standards in the industry, providing clients with an end-to-end solution for all their real estate marketing needs that is unparalleled in quality and scope.