GWN Securities Selects Advisor360° to Fuel New Technology Platform

WESTON, Mass. & PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GWN Securities, Inc., a national independent broker-dealer and RIA, has chosen Advisor360° to deliver its unified multi-custodial Account Opening solution and flexible wealth management platform as the new foundation for its technology stack. The move reinforces the firm’s deep commitment to serving its independent financial advisors’ businesses and delivering an elevated user experience to clients.

“We believe this technology investment will drive our firm’s next phase of growth, especially when it comes to advisor recruitment and retention. This integration will significantly enhance our current and future financial advisors’ productivity—helping them to grow and strengthen relationships with clients,” said Walter McBay, managing director at GWN Securities, Inc.

GWN’s financial advisors will benefit from several of Advisor360°’s wealth management technology solutions, including Account Opening, Advisor Experience, Data and Reporting, and Client Portal. Advisors will have a streamlined, unified multi-custodial account opening experience across all investment assets and product types, as well as a fully integrated advisor desktop experience, with a new end-client portal for increased online collaboration with investors, wealth planning tools and access to investment and insurance products. These enhancements further affirm GWN’s commitment to being the firm-of-choice for independent advisors seeking new ways to accelerate growth and serve clients more efficiently.

“We’re pleased to bring our modular wealth technology solutions to GWN’s financial advisors and clients,” said Mike Fanning, CEO of Advisor360°. “Our focus on productivity and fast, high-quality data will help position GWN for accelerated growth.”

Advisor360° helps increase productivity and optimize workflows for advisors with a flexible suite of AI-enabled solutions that work in harmony and integrate directly into existing technology stacks – whether firms opt for one solution at a time or combine several solutions as part of their digital transformation.

About GWN Securities, Inc.

Based in Palm Gardens, Florida, GWN Securities, Inc., is a nationally recognized Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), an authorized Financial Services Provider, and a member firm of FINRA. For more than two decades, GWN’s focus has been to support our family of independent financial professionals and their growing practices. With the advisor’s brand able to be front and center with their clients, we believe our assistive structure fosters the type of long term relationship that advisors can truly build upon. To learn more, visit www.gwnsecurities.com.

About Advisor360°

Advisor360° builds, integrates and delivers technology for wealth management firms. The company’s award-winning integrated and open architecture SaaS platform brings a connected digital wealth experience to financial advisors, their clients and the home office so that firms can drive better outcomes and innovate quickly. Advisor360° clients benefit from timesaving capabilities and streamlined workflows when it comes to portfolio and performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading and model management, digital onboarding, document management, analytics and compliance. The company’s proprietary Unified Data Fabric® (UDF) is the foundation of its platform, weaving together shared services and pre-built integrations that work with existing technology stacks. The company is headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, with offices in Bengaluru, India; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and a remote workforce in Canada. Today, three million households with $1 trillion in assets benefit from the connected Advisor360° experience. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.