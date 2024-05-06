ATMECS Global Accelerates AI Innovation by Joining the NVIDIA Partner Network as Solution Advisor Consultant.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATMECS Global, renowned for its prowess in digital transformation and engineering solutions, proudly announces that it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network as a Solution Advisor Consultant. The milestone marks a pivotal step in ATMECS’s journey to redefine the AI and ML landscape, amplifying its commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering next-generation AI solutions.

ATMECS will support customers in building and deploying a broad range of NVIDIA-powered solutions — including through the use of the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform for industrial digital twins, generative AI with NVIDIA NIM inference microservices and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform for cloud and on-premises deployments, as well as the NVIDIA Jetson platform for accelerated edge AI and robotics.

Lori Banas, Chief AI/ML Officer at ATMECS, shared her excitement about this announcement, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA, which reflects our dedication to harnessing the transformative power of AI and ML. We aim to unlock new possibilities and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that drive business transformation and create a competitive edge for our clients."

The collaboration with NVIDIA equips ATMECS with access to subject-matter experts and an extensive array of AI and ML technologies, including state-of-the-art GPUs, high-speed networking, and comprehensive software platforms. This portfolio of NVIDIA tools and expertise empowers ATMECS to architect and implement advanced AI-powered solutions that cater to a broad spectrum of use cases across industries, ranging from media and entertainment to healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing.

“With NVIDIA, we are not just embracing the future of AI; we are actively shaping it, crafting unparalleled value for our clients and industries globally,” stated Ravi Velagapudi, ATMECS’s Founder and President.

With AI, ATMECS’s clients can transform how they operate and innovate, providing an unprecedented edge in the competitive AI marketplace. By integrating cutting-edge NVIDIA technologies and ATMECS's wide expertise in AI and digital transformation, the collaboration is poised to deliver solutions that not only advance business processes but also create substantial value for clients.

ATMECS’s CEO, Gayathri Malolan, said, "This collaboration with NVIDIA not only enhances our value proposition but also serves as a catalyst for nurturing and expanding our talent pool, aligning with our vision for growth.”

This announcement showcases ATMECS's resolve to drive business transformation and deliver exceptional value through AI, setting new industry standards and driving a wave of technological excellence and innovation that benefits its clients and their broader industries.

For more details on ATMECS’s services and AI initiatives, please visit www.atmecs.com.