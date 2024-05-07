Belmont Village and Greystar Announce Luxury Senior Living in Rancho Santa Fe

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living and Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC are excited to announce the development of Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe, a luxury senior housing community within the gated Lakes of Rancho Santa Fe master-planned community. The project has been years in the making and is fully entitled. Groundbreaking is expected before year-end. Located at 16202 Sunny Summit Drive in Rancho Santa Fe, the project will feature over 185 apartments including 15 free-standing cottages with extraordinary indoor/outdoor amenities.

The leaders of both Greystar and Belmont Village, Jerry Brand and Patricia Will, are long-term residents of Rancho Santa Fe and committed to enhancing the local landscape with luxury senior living. Following the resounding success of their initial collaboration, Belmont Village La Jolla in 2022, Brand and Will are thrilled to bring their expertise to their friends and neighbors in Rancho Santa Fe.

“Simply put, this is the project where I expect to live,” said Patricia Will. “I could not be more excited about bringing our product and services to the community that is such an important part of my life.”

Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe will be Belmont Village’s fourth community in the San Diego area and 17th in California since 2002. The company enjoys a rich relationship for program development with UCSD’s Stein Center for Research on Aging.

"We are thrilled to enhance our collaboration with Belmont Village, known for delivering top-tier senior living communities," said Jerry Brand, Executive Director of Greystar Development and Construction Services. "As a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, I know Belmont Village will undoubtedly enrich the fabric of our community, offering a luxury senior living experience.”

Meticulously designed by HPI Architecture, Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe will encompass Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. The project features extensive grounds with abundant green spaces, complemented by meandering walking paths and loops, thoughtfully sized for golf carts.

Further enhancing the resident experience are Belmont Village’s signature luxury amenities including versatile indoor/outdoor dining and recreation spaces, a private wine room, fully equipped fitness center with group classes, professional massage room, and outdoor pool. Residents also benefit from an on-site art studio, movie theater, hair and nail salon, and sports lounge with pool, shuffleboard, TVs, and poker tables, all connected to an outdoor roof terrace for expanded social and recreational opportunities.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality senior living communities, with more than 4,700 employees and 5,000 units in total. Its 35 operating locations across the country and in Mexico City, provide award-winning assisted living and memory care programs and ongoing collaboration including UC San Diego, USC, UCLA and more to continually improve their cognitive health and evidence-based enrichment programs. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life and safety, and reputation for leading edge, quality of care, Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work®, has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018, and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best in Senior Living. www.belmontvillage.com. LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $300 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 893,600 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $78 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.