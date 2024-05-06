Labrys Technologies and Clearspeed Partner to Deliver Enhanced Verification Capabilities for Global Government, Humanitarian and Commercial Clients

SAN DIEGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labrys Technologies, provider of the Axiom remote operations management platform, and Clearspeed, a pioneer in AI-powered voice analytics technology for risk assessment, are excited to announce their new integration partnership. The partnership was architected by existing Clearspeed partner Team Savante Group and will focus on managing accumulative risk across critical operations for Government, Humanitarian and Commercial clients.

Axiom enables organizations to manage globally dispersed teams anywhere in the world helping them verify, visualize, engage and pay their people in one platform, purpose built for high scale, agile deployment at reach.

Clearspeed provides highly accurate risk assessment through a unique AI-powered voice analytics technology, enabling the fair, fast and secure movement of people and transactions at scale. Trusted insights allow organizations to quickly and confidently clear low risk and focus where high risk is identified, boosting both efficiency and security.

This partnership will reinforce Axiom's existing device, identity, and location verification capabilities with Clearspeed's advanced voice analysis technology offering clients a nuanced, situational input to their risk assessment and screening process.

August Lersten, CEO of Labrys, stated, " By combining our existing suite of verification solutions with Clearspeed's unique automated risk assessment capability, we can now offer unparalleled peace of mind for our clients. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to integrate cutting-edge technologies delivering market leading trust and security for Axiom users around the world."

Alex Martin, CEO of Clearspeed, noted, " Teaming up with Labrys allows us to extend the delivery of our AI-powered risk assessment platform to meet the evolving needs of our shared clients across multiple sectors. This integration with the Axiom platform enables a more robust, reliable and scalable risk assessment solution, helping the organizations we serve to trust faster."

About Labrys Technologies

Labrys are pioneers in the field of remote coordination and operating technology for globally dispersed teams. We partner with organizations to help scale their operational capacity and increase efficiency and effectiveness, without compromising duty of care or compliance.

About Clearspeed

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience.