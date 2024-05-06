Red Hat Collaborates with Lloyds Banking Group to Boost Developer Experience, Software Quality and Speed to Market

DENVER – RED HAT SUMMIT 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Lloyds Banking Group to help transform how its engineering teams operate, using modern engineering practices.

Lloyds Banking Group is a leading UK-based financial services group, with 27 million customers. To deliver on its strategy, the Group is accelerating the pace at which it uses technology and data, and harnessing innovations to support its 21.5 million digitally-active customers, with open source a vital part of its digital strategy.

The Open Source Program Office (OSPO) in Lloyds Banking Group is responsible for developing and executing an open source strategy, defining governance and best practices, providing internal training and tooling, and managing collaboration with external organizations.

The OSPO looked to the concept of InnerSource – the adoption of open source practices for in-house development – to help capitalize on more opportunities for greater collaboration, faster decision-making and agility.

Lloyds Banking Group is collaborating with Red Hat to support its InnerSource implementation, aiming to drive maximum business value from its engineering teams across the organization.

In collaboration with Red Hat, Lloyds Banking Group is defining a strategy that combines the right tools, training, and incentives to implement InnerSource culture and modern engineering practices. Together, Red Hat and Lloyds Banking Group are building InnerSource frameworks to help standardize contributor roles and streamline processes, improving efficiency and product quality.

Richard Harmon, vice president, Global Financial Services Industry, Red Hat

“It’s exciting to collaborate with a like-minded organization like Lloyds Banking Group, which recognizes that the ways that people work together are so vital for maximizing the benefits of new technologies. It’s been impressive to see the high level of engagement from Lloyds Banking Group’s software teams using modern, open development practices, laying the foundations for delivering long term value back to the business.”

Pooi Ling Cheong, Ph.D., Open Source Program Office (OSPO) lead, Lloyds Banking Group

“Our InnerSource journey is key to ensure we have an empowered and more productive developer community. Working with Red Hat will help us accelerate our adoption of InnerSource practices across the Group, so we can better deliver on our goals and objectives, and deliver better products and services to our customers, more quickly.”

