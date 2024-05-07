Toyota Boshoku America, Sol Systems, and Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. Announce New Illinois Solar Energy Project

The solar farm will sit on approximately 17 acres near the Toyota Boshoku Illinois facility and is poised to produce enough kilowatts to power approximately 880 homes annually. (Photo: Business Wire)

The solar farm will sit on approximately 17 acres near the Toyota Boshoku Illinois facility and is poised to produce enough kilowatts to power approximately 880 homes annually. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. (TBA), a pioneer in global automotive supply, alongside Sol Systems, a leader in national renewable energy solutions, and Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. (Onyx Renewables), an established provider of distributed clean energy solutions, unveiled their collaboration on a groundbreaking 5,650 kWdc solar energy project. This project will power operations at the Toyota Boshoku Illinois, LLC (TBIL) plant in Lawrenceville, Illinois, showcasing a significant leap toward sustainable manufacturing.

Scheduled for completion in late 2024, the project will sit on approximately 17 acres near the TBIL facility. It is poised to produce over 9,500,000 kilowatt-hours in the first year of production, fulfilling more than 85% of TBIL’s annual electricity needs. This translates to powering approximately 880 homes annually.

In addition, the project will integrate pollinator-friendly plants, amplifying its environmental impact. Marking TBA’s largest on-site solar project to date, this initiative aligns with their goal to eliminate the impact of carbon emissions from their facilities.

Ryan Hunt, Vice President at Toyota Boshoku America, said: “We are extremely proud to announce this partnership with Sol Systems and Onyx Renewables. Protecting the environment is one of our company’s core values. Through our decarbonization efforts, we are also committed to increasing the total amount of renewable energy available throughout the regions in which we operate. Today’s announcement is a tangible reflection of those commitments and will help us move closer to our goal of a carbon-free company in the future.”

"Our work with Toyota Boshoku America in developing the Illinois solar project is a testament to Sol Systems' approach of engaging deeply with our customers through a collaborative development process. From the first site meeting, we work together with our partners to deliver renewable energy solutions that bring real and lasting change," said Anna Toenjes, Associate Vice President of Impact & Business Development at Sol Systems. "Developing this project with Toyota Boshoku America is a privilege and underscores our commitment to facilitating the transition to clean energy for manufacturing businesses.”

“Having an opportunity to work with Toyota Boshoku America highlights our focus on helping companies successfully implement clean energy solutions for their businesses and realize their decarbonization goals,” said Patty Rollin, Chief Commercial Officer of Onyx Renewables. “The Onyx team is committed to helping companies like TBA create the bridge from today’s clean energy reality to tomorrow’s possibilities.”

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku, one of the world’s premium interior systems suppliers and filter manufacturers, develops and produces interior, filtration, and powertrain components. With world headquarters in Kariya City, Japan, Toyota Boshoku Corporation owns Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. (TBA) based in Erlanger, Kentucky. TBA and its affiliates employ over 14,000 Team Members in 23 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. TBA Group is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems, which include seat, door trim, headliner, substrate, and carpet in addition to air and oil filters for a variety of customers such as Toyota, BMW, and Subaru. For more information, visit https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/us/.

About Toyota Boshoku Sustainability Goals

Toyota Boshoku group will continue efforts to reduce environmental burdens and conserve biodiversity through development, design, production, and logistics. We aim for a sustainable global environment future generations can enjoy.

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national renewable energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at over $2 billion for Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 40,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

About Onyx Renewables

Onyx Renewables is helping companies create the bridge from today’s clean energy reality to tomorrow’s possibilities. A leading provider of clean energy solutions nationwide, Onyx’s approach ensures expert guidance at every step for our commercial, industrial, real estate, public sector, and military customers. From solar energy and storage to EV charging and beyond, Onyx leverages its wide-ranging industry expertise to develop, finance, construct, own and operate projects, transforming energy and regulatory complexities into simple clean energy solutions that reduce emissions and provide economic savings for our customers. Onyx also partners with developers and EPCs to support, fund, and acquire clean energy projects. For more information, visit https://www.onyxrenewables.com.