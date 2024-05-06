AttackIQ Partners with Cyber Poverty Line Institute to Provide Academy Courses to Underserved Communities

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation (BAS) solutions and founding research partner of the MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense (CTID), today announced a partnership with the Cyber Poverty Line Institute. To help address unequal access to cyber knowledge and cyber capabilities, the company will provide AttackIQ Academy courses to the Institute’s students in underserved communities. This initiative aims to empower individuals with the necessary tools to achieve cyber inclusion.

The Cyber Poverty Line Institute is a global cyber enablement platform that provides solutions and services to bridge the digital divide and eradicate cyber poverty. As a part of the partnership, AttackIQ has signed the Cyber Poverty Line Institute’s Cyber Inclusion Pledge to underscore the company's commitment to bridging the significant gap in cyber inclusion, ensuring that marginalized communities and under-served populations have access to vital cyber training.

"In today's digital world, cyber poverty creates a significant barrier to economic and social progress,” said Brett Galloway, CEO at AttackIQ. “Through our partnership with the Cyber Poverty Line Institute, we're committed to tackling this challenge head-on. Our Academy courses will equip students with the cybersecurity skills they need to protect themselves online and contribute to a more secure digital future for all.”

AttackIQ Academy was launched in direct response to the evolution of attackers and their methods becoming more targeted, sophisticated, and automated. In courses taught by cutting-edge cybersecurity practitioners, Cyber Poverty Line Institute students will gain realistic, hands-on experience in building a threat-informed defense to improve cybersecurity effectiveness.

"Partnering with AttackIQ lets us tap into their deep expertise to develop personalized training programs that directly meet the needs of underserved communities,” said Ramy Houssaini, Chair of the Cyber Poverty Line Institute. “We view this as the first step in a long-term collaboration with AttackIQ, working together to eradicate cyber poverty and empower individuals through digital education."

AttackIQ is a strong advocate for cybersecurity education, fostering impactful partnerships with non-profit organizations to enhance its reach and effectiveness. The company’s 2021 partnership with the Virtually Testing Foundation provided college students with valuable enterprise testing internships built around the comprehensive coursework of AttackIQ Academy.

“Our partnership with AttackIQ Academy has been a big win for us,” said Victor Monga, CISO of Virtually Testing Foundation. “They've given our community hands-on training in cybersecurity, teaching us real skills that matter. A special thanks to Keith Wilson, who has always been a great supporter of our community. We're extremely happy and thankful for his help and to have him as a partner. It's making a real difference for us."

To learn more about AttackIQ’s work with organizations like the Cyber Poverty Line Institute and Virtually Testing Foundation, visit https://academy.attackiq.com/non-profit-partners/.

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, built the industry’s first Breach and Attack Simulation Platform for continuous security control validation and improving security program effectiveness and efficiency. AttackIQ is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to plan security improvements and verify that cyberdefenses work as expected, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

The company is committed to supporting its MSSP partners with a flexible Preactive Partner Program that provides turn-key solutions, empowering them to elevate client security. AttackIQ is passionate about giving back to the cybersecurity community through its free award-winning AttackIQ Academy and partnership with MITRE Engenuity’s Center for Threat-Informed Defense.

For more information visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Cyber Poverty Line Institute

At the Cyber Poverty Line Institute, we believe that cybersecurity is a worldwide social concern. Our mission is to build and operate a global cyber enablement platform that provides solutions and services to bridge the digital divide and eradicate cyber poverty. We recognize that access to cyber capabilities is essential for individuals, businesses and communities to thrive safely in today's digital age. Our goal is to empower individuals, organizations and societies with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve digital equity and cyber inclusion.

For more information, visit www.cyberpovertyline.org.