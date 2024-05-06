Odyssey’s New ENCORETM Software Chosen by Astrolab for the FLEX Rover

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Space Research, L.L.C. (Odyssey) announced that Venturi Astrolab, Inc. (Astrolab) will use ENCORETM, Odyssey’s new, commercial software framework specifically designed for space applications, on Astrolab’s FLEX rover. Earlier this month, NASA announced that Astrolab, together with teammates Odyssey and Axiom Space, Inc. had been awarded a contract to advance the development of the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) which will help Artemis astronauts explore more of the Moon’s surface on future missions.

"We’re thrilled Odyssey is teamed with Astrolab and using our ENCORETM software framework as the foundation for the brains of FLEX,” said Bryan Lunney, Odyssey COO and former NASA Flight Director. “We’ve harnessed 20-years' worth of human spaceflight and software experience to create a modern flight software infrastructure that will support even the most demanding space missions, such as Astrolab’s FLEX rover."

ENCORETM is Odyssey’s full-featured, configurable, and scalable spacecraft flight software framework built from the ground up with our trail-blazing Commercial Class A software processes. These processes ensure the highest reliability for a wide range of spacecraft and projects -- from small satellites and science missions to sophisticated rovers and complex, safety-critical, embedded systems. ENCORETM will be presented and demonstrated publicly for the first time at the 17th Annual Flight Software Workshop hosted by the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas from May 6 to 9, 2024.

“Astrolab is excited to have Odyssey as part of our team that was selected by NASA to advance the development of a Lunar Terrain Vehicle for the Artemis Campaign,” said Jaret Matthews, founder and chief executive officer, Astrolab. “Odyssey’s depth of experience along with its new ENCORE TM software framework will help ensure that our team will deliver an LTV to NASA that will serve as a critical tool in the agency’s efforts to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon.”

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a passion-driven aerospace engineering and software company based in Houston, TX and Boulder, CO. We specialize in spacecraft software, simulation, systems analysis and safety, guidance, navigation and control (GN&C), flight dynamics, and operations – with a focus on smart innovations and implementations for human-rated spacecraft and systems. Our offerings include engineering services and software products, such as ENCORETM, a new “Commercial Class A” spacecraft software framework, and STAGETM, a versatile software development and testing ecosystem. Odyssey is committed to advancing the exploration and development of space by delivering high value, enabling solutions and capabilities to our customers and partners. For more than 20 years, Odyssey has proudly contributed to the success of numerous space projects and missions for NASA and commercial customers and continues to do so every day. Learn more at odysseysr.com.

About Astrolab

Venturi Astrolab, Inc. (Astrolab) is on a mission to move humanity forward to the next horizon by designing, building, and operating a fleet of multi-purpose rovers for all planetary surface needs. Formed by a highly specialized team of NASA veterans, former SpaceXers and JPL engineers, Astrolab is laser-focused on providing adaptive mobility solutions essential for life beyond Earth. In 2023, Astrolab announced an agreement with SpaceX to land a FLEX rover on the Moon as soon as 2026. The team has industry leading experience in terrestrial and planetary robotics, electric vehicles, human spaceflight and more. Astrolab’s depth of experience and strategic partnerships with a wide array of world-class institutions, including electric vehicle pioneer Venturi Group, enables the delivery of Lunar and Mars mobility offerings at maximum reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California. For more information, visit astrolab.space or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.