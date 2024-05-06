Accenture Federal Services Wins U.S. Army Cloud Modernization and Migration Award

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has been awarded the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Application Modernization and Migration (EAMM) contract with a potential value of $127 million. Accenture Federal Services will use its cloud migration and modernization approach to perform large-scale application assessments, migrations, and modernizations to the cloud.

“The U.S. Army’s cloud modernization journey is foundational to the Army’s overall modernization strategy and reflects its digital-first mindset,” said Accenture Federal Services Managing Director and Army Client Account Lead Dana Oliver. “Accenture Federal Services will deliver proven federal cloud modernization capabilities and an approach that meets the Army’s mission requirements.”

Accenture Federal Services has been tasked to assess applications and provide migration and modernization recommendations to execute moving applications out of Army data centers and into the cloud. Most of the applications will migrate into the Army’s enterprise multi-cloud environment, which provides common shared services for all Army applications, systems, and data hosted in the cloud.

“Accenture Federal Services will build upon our successful scaled federal cloud deliveries, including at the U.S. Air Force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to support a wide spectrum of defense missions in the cloud using our Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory,” said Justin Shirk, Accenture Federal Services Managing Director for Federal Cloud & Secure Missions. “Our goal is to rapidly deliver on a modernization vision that will empower the Army to improve its agility, as well as its application and data availability, in critical mission systems that drive force resiliency.”

The U.S. Army Cloud Modernization and Migration contract includes a one-year base ordering period with two optional years.

