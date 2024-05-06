IC360 and Radar Announce Strategic Partnership for Geolocation Services

LAS VEGAS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360, a result of the recent merger between U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance), the global leader in delivering best-in-class integrity and compliance regtech solutions for the sports betting and gaming sector, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Radar, a recognized leader in the geolocation technology industry.

The collaboration between IC360 and Radar combines their respective strengths in location intelligence, gaming compliance, and integrity monitoring to deliver an unparalleled suite of geolocation services to businesses across the sports betting and iGaming industries. In addition to offering geolocation jurisdictional compliance services, the collaboration, dubbed Geo360 powered by Radar, will offer an enhancement to IC360’s integrity monitoring services by layering in geolocation capabilities.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Radar,” said Matt Holt, CEO at IC360. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to offer a one-stop solution for the industry’s regulatory compliance technology services. By combining our existing products and industry expertise with Radar’s advanced geolocation capabilities, we are poised to deliver unmatched value to our clients.”

Both firms have established themselves as innovators, and through this partnership, will work closely to develop integrated solutions that seamlessly combine location intelligence with IC360’s portfolio of compliance and tech services.

Nick Patrick, CEO at Radar, stated “Collaborating with IC360 presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our expertise in geolocation with IC360’s strong position as a leader in sports wagering and iGaming regulatory technology. Together, we will unlock new possibilities for businesses seeking to harness the power of location data to drive growth and innovation.”

IC360’s portfolio of services includes integrity monitoring, compliance advisory, and education, along with established products like the Integrity Monitoring dashboard, PlayBookAI, and ProhiBet. Known for their all-in-one enterprise ready location platform, Radar offers a holistic location infrastructure for any product or service, delivering both full-stack geofencing and mapping functionalities.

ABOUT IC360

Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) is a global technology and consultancy powerhouse specializing in comprehensive integrity and compliance solutions for sports, sports betting, gaming, and iGaming. Leveraging the combined strengths of U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance, IC360’s mission is to set new standards by providing unparalleled services that ensure integrity, transparency, and compliance at the intersection of the rapidly evolving global sports betting market and sports integrity. For more information, visit ic360.io.

ABOUT RADAR

Radar is the all-in-one location platform. Companies like Sleeper, DICK's Sporting Goods, Panera, T-Mobile, and Zillow use Radar's geofencing SDKs and maps APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. To learn more about Radar's offerings, visit radar.com.