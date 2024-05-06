Mobile Kitchen Solutions Delivers Full-Service Temp Kitchen for University of FL

ELDERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Florida students returned from winter break to a large 6,600 sq. ft. temporary kitchen and dining structure built in one of the university’s lots. This structure, “The Eatery” will serve students until UFL Broward Hall renovations are completed in the fall of 2024.

Mobile Kitchen Solutions, a division of Rental Solutions and Events based in Eldersburg, MD, delivered and constructed one of their signature temporary structures in December during winter break for the client at University of Florida. The facility will provide all food, cooking, prep, storage, serving, and dining while UFL renovates one of their eateries. The team at RSE collaborated with their clients months in advance planning out deliverables and timeframes, providing key equipment specifications, performing onsite surveying, and conducting weekly status calls. “We threw every challenge imaginable at the team—from the start of our process until our opening,” stated Mr. Muller, Director of F&B in a follow up email to MKS. “The team was not only extremely professional, but they were a pleasure to work with.”

The climate-controlled structure is divided into two main areas by an interior walk-through divider. Double glass doors provide entry into the dining and buffet area. This area includes glass walls, décor, signage, tables, chairs, and buffet stations. Behind the buffets, another entrance leads into a fully operational full-service kitchen. The kitchen consists of several smaller sections that include prep and storage operations, a full-service conveyor dishwasher, and sinks for dry storage racking. Along one of the walls, RSE installed a 40-ft. containerized temporary kitchen POD to facilitate all the gas cooking equipment, including double stack ovens, tilt skillets and steamers. This unit also provides lighting, fire suppression systems, and exhaust/make up air hoods, all of which meet the codes necessary for an indoor cooking facility. The kitchen area also features over 600 sq. ft. of temporary refrigeration and freezer space built into the wall of the structure. This allows personnel to access the storage without having to go outside.

MKS provided all the necessary temporary cabling, distribution boxes, interior plumbing and HVAC—all under one roof with a raised level washable floor with steps/ramps at each entrance.

Lastly, MKS provided two upscale standard restroom trailers and one ADA complaint restroom trailer.

Since the move into the new temporary dining facility on January 5, UFL has been able to continue to feed their students with no interruption. Both the staff and the students have offered positive feedback and will call this facility their dining home for the remainder of the year.

Mr. Lipson, VP of Operations, noted to MKS, “Through all of this, from day one, you have been responsive, patient, knowledgeable, and very flexible.”

In addition to services for renovations, Mobile Kitchen Solutions also excels in providing turnkey, industry-leading temporary facilities for events, expanded operations, disaster relief, and emergency response situations. Their expertise ensures uninterrupted food services during critical periods.

