Comcast’s Partnership with Town of Sharon Expands Fast, Reliable Internet to Previously Unserved Areas

BERLIN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced the completion of a project to expand its smart, fast, reliable, fiber-based network to deliver its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to more than 250 additional residents and businesses in the town of Sharon. Comcast and the town partnered on this project to connect previously unserved residents and businesses to high-speed broadband.

“I applaud Comcast for their commitment to Sharon and for providing more residents and businesses with access to high-speed Internet and advanced broadband services,” said Senate Republican Leader Stephen Harding. “This investment in our town’s infrastructure not only helps keep our community connected, it simultaneously helps to attract new businesses that will stimulate economic growth.”

“Expanding Internet access in Sharon has been a game changer for over 250 addresses in our community that did not previously have broadband,” said State Representative Maria Horn. “Comcast has been a great partner for the town of Sharon. They literally went the extra mile to ensure that every resident and business has the reliable connectivity they need. I look forward to helping other rural towns in my district deliver on the state's goal of Internet for all.”

“I am immensely grateful for the tireless efforts of the Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast who collaboratively worked as a cohesive team to deliver on the mission to provide adequate access to reliable high-speed Internet to residents in Sharon,” said Town of Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan. “This endeavor exemplifies the potential of public-private partnerships and should serve as a blueprint for other municipalities seeking to address their own Internet access needs.”

The milestone is part of Comcast’s ongoing expansion in Connecticut, where the company has invested more than $335 million in technology and infrastructure over the last three years – including upgrades to its local network.

“Comcast is proud to complete this expansion project in partnership with the town of Sharon and to invest further in the state of Connecticut,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “Now that residents and businesses in the most rural areas of Sharon have a fast, secure and reliable Internet from Comcast, they can videoconference with ease, stream entertainment seamlessly and download important files in seconds.”

Residents now have access to Xfinity’s full suite of Internet products, including the company’s Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households.

Sharon residents, Patty and Bill Braislin, were thrilled to get connected to Comcast’s network.

“The Sharon Connect Task Force chose the right carrier when they contracted with Comcast,” said the Braislins. “The installation at our house went smoothly and we have had fast, reliable Internet service. Now that we have access to high-speed Internet, we will also be upgrading our technology at home so we can take even more advantage of the much improved service.”

Residents and businesses in Sharon can visit our Xfinity Store in Canton, located at 81 Albany Turnpike, to get more information about their products and services.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

Over the last three years, Comcast has provided $11 million in cash and in-kind charitable contributions to support 177 nonprofits across Connecticut. The company has also installed 32 Lift Zones in Connecticut, providing free WiFi service to help these community centers promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company’s long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

