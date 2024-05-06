The NRP Group Celebrates Grand Opening of The Renaissance at Lincoln Park, Unveils New Affordable Housing Community in New Rochelle

Jonathan Gertman, Senior Vice President of Development at The NRP Group (top right), Boys & Girls Club Chair Mary Jo Jacobs (bottom left center) and New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos Herbert (bottom right center) celebrate the official grand opening of The Renaissance at Lincoln Park alongside elected officials, partners and development stakeholders. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, in partnership with Forward Thinkers Development today celebrated the grand opening of The Renaissance, a 179-unit affordable housing community in the City of New Rochelle in New York. The newly completed property includes the 22,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle’s Remington Clubhouse, which will serve hundreds of local youth by providing a safe place to grow and learn through the nonprofit’s renowned after-school programming.

"Delivering The Renaissance at Lincoln Park and this stunning Boys & Girls Club clubhouse to New Rochelle was a true privilege and a unique opportunity to positively impact generations of children and families,” said Jonathan Gertman, Senior Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “This project stands as a shining example of what happens when excellent public partners come together with the private sector and the community to say ‘yes’ to bold progress. We thank the City of New Rochelle, Westchester County, the Interfaith Development Corporation, and particularly New York State Homes and Community Renewal for their unwavering commitment to this endeavor.”

“As we celebrate the grand opening of The Renaissance at Lincoln Park, I am reminded that our work is more than just the sum of individual projects,” said Kenneth Plummer, CEO of Forward Thinkers Development. “The Renaissance symbolizes a collective resilience, unity, and commitment to the New Rochelle community by providing a development that stabilizes working people and facilitates growth and success for them and their children.”

The Renaissance will provide 179 apartment homes to residents of varying income levels. Of the residences, 12 units are reserved for families and individuals earning 37% of the Area Median Income (AMI), 43 units are reserved for those earning 47% AMI, 94 units are reserved for those earning 57% AMI, and 30 units are reserved for those earning 80% AMI.

GF55 Architects designed both the Renaissance Apartments and Boys & Girls Clubhouse. “The design intends to impart a visual liveliness and convey a modern, forward-looking aesthetic,” said Executive Partner David E. Gross AIA. “This is in support of the buildings’ mission of uplift and improvement.”

“The new Remington is the first youth development facility to be built in New Rochelle in 40 years,” said Mary Jo Jacobs, Board President of Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle. “This clubhouse will enable us to offer relevant, impactful programs via innovative spaces designed to inspire creativity, fuel academic success, and nurture mind, body, and spirit. More importantly, it will allow us to offer opportunity and hope to underserved youth in a community with an average annual income lower than 89 percent of U.S. neighborhoods.” She continued, “For every child registered in an after-school program, three are on a waitlist. Remington will be instrumental in meeting New Rochelle's ever-increasing need for quality youth development services and bridging the gap between school and home.”

Celebrating its 95th anniversary this year, Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle (BGCNR) has worked to enable all young people, especially those from underserved populations, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.​ Of its clubhouse members, 71 percent qualify for free or reduced lunch, 96 percent are diverse, and most hail from households that earn between $30,000 and $35,000 annually. The newly built Remington, which is twice the size of BGCNR’s old clubhouse, will accommodate over 700 kids and teens, more than double the number of members served previously, and allow BGCNR to expand its work as an integral force for community empowerment.

The Remington Clubhouse is a dynamic space that features several learning centers, a fully equipped gym from Planet Fitness and basketball court, a state-of-the-art music/podcast studio, a comfortable teen room/lounge, a cutting-edge STEM room, a cafeteria, and various other gathering areas. Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle and NRP envisioned the new clubhouse as the cornerstone of the neighborhood, where career development, youth empowerment, STEM supported by Pepsi-Co, financial literacy courses provided by Apple Bank , health and wellness, and leadership programs can continue to enrich the next generation.

“The Renaissance at Lincoln Park represents what is possible when we take on ambitious projects that expand access to quality housing opportunities and services that benefit an entire community,” said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “Not only will this development provide 179 homes, but generations of children stand to benefit from the new Boys & Girls Club and downtown New Rochelle will be enriched for years to come by this visionary investment. We thank all our partners who contributed to the completion of this project and for helping to build a brighter and stronger future for so many.”

The Renaissance has an array of top-of-the-line amenities meant to bring residents, their guests, and their families together. With a community kitchen and spacious event area centrally located and ideal for social gatherings, residents can share meals and camaraderie. For nature enthusiasts, a verdant rooftop garden, managed by local non-profit The Lincoln Park Conservancy, provides a serene retreat where neighbors can connect amidst lush greenery. The exterior of the building also features a vibrant mural by international street artist, Victor Quinonez, commemorating the rich narrative of the neighborhood. Residents will also have access to on‐site laundry facilities, a lounge/game room, a fitness center with the latest workout equipment, and a bike storage room.

"The Renaissance at Lincoln Park is a tremendous addition to our city, a valuable reinvestment in the Lincoln Avenue corridor in synergy with our visionary LINC project,” said Mayor of New Rochelle Yadira Ramos-Herbert. “Not only does this innovative development increase our city’s affordable housing stock and parking capacity but it also features a new and improved Boys & Girls Club, a space near and dear to my heart, that provides hundreds of children in our community access to critical afterschool programs and care. I am proud that New Rochelle continues to be a leader in both creating affordable housing and opportunities for youth, and I’m eager to witness the far-reaching positive impacts that The Renaissance will have on our city.”

Conveniently located, The Renaissance is adjacent to the four-acre Lincoln Park, which features a children’s playground, sports fields, community gardens, and a swimming pool. It is also adjacent to the 0007 New Rochelle bus line, where residents can easily connect to downtown New Rochelle and the Metro North Station, offering access to Grand Central Station in Midtown Manhattan in less than an hour. The Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital is 0.6 miles away, providing both employment opportunities and convenient healthcare access to community members.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of The Renaissance at Lincoln Park, a brand new, state-of-the art facility that will benefit the City of New Rochelle in a variety of ways,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “First and foremost, we are filling a critical need for our residents when we provide more affordable housing opportunities. Westchester County has proven its commitment to developing new affordable housing as well as preserving existing affordable housing, allocating a total of $240 million in funding since 2018. The Renaissance happens to be in New Rochelle’s revitalization target area, which will greatly contribute to the continued growth of the City’s downtown. And the development includes an expanded facility for The Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle, which will serve as a centralized location to deliver relevant, impactful programs to young people in the community.”

The Renaissance marks the fourth partnership NRP has done under the banner of its “Healthy Housing” initiative: a program designed to create partnerships with nonprofits and healthcare providers to build on affordable housing as a platform for improving a broader range of social determinants of health. Through these partnerships, NRP reconfirms its commitment to creating ever-expanding pathways of opportunity for the residents and communities it serves.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 25,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group is consistently ranked in the Top 10 largest developers and builders in the U.S. by the National Multifamily Housing Council and by Affordable Housing Finance. The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for “Builder of the Year,” and a four-time recipient of the same award for “Development Firm of the Year.” The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on its nearly 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP now provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

About Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle

Founded in 1929, Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle (BGCNR) is an integral part of the community, offering quality, achievement-driven programming that encompasses academics, mental wellness, fitness, leadership, and civics. Today, it serves over 8,000 youth annually at 16 school sites throughout Westchester County, NY, and its Mascaro and Remington Clubhouses. BGCNR offers kids and teens safe places to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring professionals, life-enhancing programs, meaningful character development experiences, and hope and opportunity.

About HCR

HCR develops, preserves and protects affordable housing and invests in economically vibrant communities. The agency works with many private, public and nonprofit partners to create safe, healthy and affordable housing opportunities for all New Yorkers. HCR is charged with carrying out Governor Hochul’s new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan to increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.