Longevity Biotech, Timeline, Leads the Way in Healthy Aging Research with Groundbreaking Clinical Studies

Timeline®, a pioneering Swiss consumer biotech company at the forefront of longevity research, is proud to announce the successful completion of its landmark immune aging clinical study, MitoImmune, using Mitopure (proprietary Urolithin A). Additionally, the company has partnered on two new clinical trials in collaboration with prestigious research institutions to expand its applications of Mitopure for healthy aging. Timeline, backed by Nestlé and L'Oréal Group investments, builds on 15 years of research and multiple clinical studies.

"Our mission has always been to pioneer research that unlocks clinically proven interventions to help people stay healthier for longer. These results open a totally new approach to directly impact our immune cells and help restore their functionality during aging." - Chris Rinsch, PhD, Co-Founder and President of Timeline.

"This is groundbreaking research that helps us better understand how we can counter the age-related decline of our immune system and shows us that we can rewire our bodies defense with targeted mitochondrial interventions like Mitopure." - Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO and President of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging.

"Our collaboration with Timeline on the MitoImmune study has provided invaluable insights into the intersection of mitochondrial health and immune function. These findings may prove important for the oncology community." - Dr. Dominic Denk, MD, Principal Investigator of MitoImmune Study.

The MitoImmune study is an unprecedented intervention-based assessment of immune aging. This randomized, placebo-controlled study was conducted in collaboration with the Georg-Speyer-Haus Institute for Tumor and Experimental Therapy and the Buck Institute of Aging in California, USA. The study enrolled 50 middle-aged adults over a four-week intervention with Mitopure. T-cells, key for fighting infections and age-related diseases, decline dramatically in both number and quality with age. The key study co-primary endpoints were an increase of the youthful naive CD8 T-cells, and an improvement in mitochondrial activity of these T-cells. Both the study primary endpoints were successfully met with Mitopure intervention compared to placebo. Other key secondary endpoints including reduction of inflammaging were also met. The topline results from the study were presented on May 5, 2024 at the leading immunology conference, American Association of Immunologists (AAI), in Chicago.

Building on the success of the research on Mitopure to date, the company is pleased to support two additional investigator-led clinical trials with esteemed partners:

In collaboration with the National Institute of Aging, we're investigating the impact of Mitopure on glucose metabolism in middle-aged overweight adults. This study aims to uncover the potential of Mitopure to improve metabolic health and mitigate age-related metabolic decline.

Timeline is also collaborating with the National Institute of Cancer that is evaluating the impact of Mitopure on oxidative stress in adults diagnosed with prostate cancer. This new study seeks to uncover the potential of Mitopure in managing oxidative stress and its implications for cancer patients. For more information about Timeline and our ongoing research initiatives, please visit www.timeline.com/studies

About Timeline

Timeline (parent company Amazentis) is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure®. Offering a comprehensive approach to cellular health, Timeline incorporates the benefits of Mitopure inside its next generation nutritional supplements and topical skin health products. With more than a decade of expertise in aging science research, Timeline seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. The company is backed by over 15 years of research by distinguished scientists, multiple clinical studies, and over 50 global patents. Nestlé Health Science and L’Oréal are investors in the company. www.timeline.com