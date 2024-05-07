Planted Ventures LLC Announces US Launch of Tattooed Chef Brand and Private Label Frozen Entrees, Smoothie Bowls, and Vegetables

SAN PEDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planted Ventures LLC, a vertically-integrated manufacturer of innovative, “better for you” frozen entrees, bowls, vegetables, and more, sold under the Tattooed ChefTM brand and via private label, today announced the US launch of four new Italian grown, LA-made frozen food categories: Entrée Bowls, Smoothie Bowls, Veggie Blends, and Veggie Commodities. These products are being introduced in connection with the re-launch of the Tattooed Chef brand under the ownership of Planted Ventures LLC.

Planted Ventures’ Tattooed Chef branded products are currently available at select Costco Wholesale Stores in the United States. A broader national club and retail roll-out for both the Tattooed Chef brand and private label is set to commence later this year.

Driven by “nostalgic innovation” - familiar foods with a plant-based twist - and drawing from her family’s food industry roots, Executive Chef and Founder Sarah Galletti (The Tattooed Chef) has created a delicious, good-for-you, easy-to-prepare frozen line up that combines her Italian heritage with the vibrancy and diversity of LA culture.

“Food can drive us towards new experiences and bring us together in ways that enrich our lives and heal our spirit,” said Ms. Galletti. “The return of Tattooed Chef reflects our belief that simple food is the best food, with ingredients that are honest and sustainably sourced. We are reinventing the classics that people already recognize and are excited to eat and making it easy and accessible for them to do so.”

The Company’s curated, refreshed products include long-time brand favorites like the Cauliflower Mac & Cheese bowl and Organic Acai bowls, exciting new innovations, and foundational favorites like organic riced cauliflower, Mexican Style Street Corn, and sheet pan vegetables.

“We are and always will be a family business that is all about food,” said Sam Galletti, CEO of Planted Ventures. “With Planted Ventures, we have gone back to our roots as a company and are re-defining the concept of better-for-you frozen food.”

The foundation of Planted Ventures’ vertically integrated operations can be found at its farm in Prossedi, Italy, where the majority of the Company’s non-GMO and organic produce is sown and harvested, prepared and packaged in a fully automated, 100,000 square foot facility, and shipped. This ensures both a dependable supply and end-to-end quality assurance for the Company’s private label and branded products.

Mr. Galletti concluded, “In my 40 years in the food industry, I have come to understand that success is defined by three things: surround yourself with good people, control the manufacturing, and have strong private label relationships. At Planted Ventures, we have all that and more - we have a brand that consumers have embraced and, quite frankly, have missed. We are excited to commence this re-launch of the Tattooed Chef brand, establish and renew industry relationships, and to become part of the healthy eating journey of millions of plant-based intenders.”

Learn about Planted Ventures’ latest innovations and the brand that is heating up the freezer aisle at https://tattooedchef.com/, Instagram: @tattooedcheffoods and TikTok: @tattooedcheffoods.

ABOUT PLANTED VENTURES:

Is a vertically integrated manufacturer of frozen entrees, bowls, vegetables, and more, sold under the Tattooed ChefTM brand and via private label. The Company’s vertically integrated operations are based at its farm in Prossedi, Italy, where its non-GMO and organic produce is sourced, prepared, and packaged in a fully automated, 100,000 square foot facility. Learn more at https://tattooedchef.com/