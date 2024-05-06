Mavenir and Amazon Web Services Join Forces to Usher in a New Era for Public Cloud-Based Telco Networks

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces the signing of a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) set to revolutionize the deployment of telecom workloads running on the AWS. The strategic collaboration sees the companies jointly architect Mavenir’s technology to streamline the development, testing, integration, and application of cloud-native solutions – harnessing the high availability, scalability, and security capabilities of AWS services to create a new telco-grade deployment model that is set to transform how operators launch 5G, IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem), Radio Access Network (RAN) and future network technologies.

Mavenir and AWS will co-invest in developing functionalities, such as enhanced dynamic autoscaling, automation, and reliability enhancements, for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to enable migration to AWS.

Commenting on the SCA, Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir said: "Building on our long-term partnership and individual leadership in cloud technology, Mavenir and AWS are now working together to leverage the key attributes of the public cloud to enable unprecedented adaptability of telco workloads. As part of this collaboration, we are combining our strengths to support the ambition of operators to migrate into the public cloud, delivering uniquely optimized solutions that ensure fast and efficient deployment – and a dramatic reduction in Total Cost of Ownership.” He added: “We believe that this partnership will revolutionize the telco industry, allowing us to deliver innovative, scalable, and secure solutions that will shape the future of cloud-native services.”

The partnership transcends technical collaboration and co-development, and will also focus on accelerating market adoption. Aniruddho Basu, EVP of Emerging Business and Partnerships at Mavenir underpinned another key element of the strategic partnership – “While this is a potent combination of the flexibility and scalability of the AWS cloud with Mavenir’s market-leading cloud-native technology and deep telco domain expertise, as partners we will also collaborate on joint market development – with clear targets set to accelerate market adoption, bringing the value and power of cloud-based network solutions to telcos and their customers across the globe, leveraging our combined market channels and customer reach.”

Mavenir’s cloud-native and containerized approach to software development, paired with AWS cloud translates into a joint strategic alignment that will enable telecom operators and enterprises to explore and adapt new business models. By simplifying network deployment, lowering total cost of ownership, and automating operations, cloud-based network solutions empower telco operators to transform their traditional business models and increase profitability, while bringing new technologies and innovative products to consumer and enterprise customers.

