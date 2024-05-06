University of Detroit Mercy Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Test Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions and Licensing Exams

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Detroit Mercy (UDM), the only Jesuit and Mercy university in the country, announced today that a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan is now providing all of its students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT® and DAT®, and free test prep for professional licensing exams including the bar exam, INBDE®, NCLEX-RN® exam, and Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE®). Additionally, students can prepare for a number of business and financial-focused products for free.

The new partnership aims to improve matriculation to graduate and professional schools, improve professional licensing passage rates, and improve employability for UDM graduates.

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and University of Detroit Mercy is Kaplan’s latest All Access partner, joining Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Stillman College, Fisk University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and Alabama A&M University.

“This partnership supports UDM’s Jesuit and Mercy mission by providing another transformative, student-centered opportunity to prepare for these challenging examinations without the worry of cost for these services. As a result, University of Detroit Mercy students are one step closer to becoming competent, compassionate leaders ready to serve in a vulnerable world,” said Pamela Zarkowski, UDM provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“Kaplan’s All Access comprehensive course offerings are going to deliver a career path-changing experience to University of Detroit Mercy students and we’re proud to work with the school’s administration to make this a reality. By becoming an All Access partner, UDM is demonstrating that they are committed to their students’ long-term success and see in them the leaders of tomorrow in a wide variety of industries, from business to law to medicine, and beyond,” said Kim Canning, vice president of university partnerships, Kaplan. “Kaplan’s All Access License breaks down barriers and instead creates pathways for students striving to excel on crucial exams. We can’t wait to have UDM students in our classrooms soon to help them jump start the next phases of their life journeys.”

University of Detroit Mercy students who are interested in enrolling in a Kaplan course should contact their academic advisor. For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, learn more about the company’s exam prep programs.

Reporters interested in covering this partnership and growing sector of Kaplan’s portfolio can contact Russell Schaffer at russell.schaffer@kaplan.com.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About University of Detroit Mercy

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience. For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)