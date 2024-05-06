Orion Group Partners with Leading Dallas-Fort Worth HVAC and Plumbing Service Provider, Atlantis Services

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company, announced today that it has partnered with Atlantis Services (“Atlantis”). Atlantis provides heating, cooling, and plumbing services to facilities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Atlantis joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical businesses, referred to as Astra Service Partners (“Astra”).

Founded in 2000, Atlantis specializes in the maintenance, repair, and replacement of HVAC and plumbing equipment for commercial and industrial facilities. Under former owner Ilan Katave’s leadership, the company has expanded into a powerful team of skilled, experienced technicians. Atlantis’ commitment to integrity and dedication to quality ensure total customer satisfaction for an extensive range of heavy mechanical needs. Industry veteran Rob Stuckey will lead Atlantis as company General Manager.

“I’m very excited for the future of Atlantis as part of Orion and Astra,” said Ilan Katave. “Orion’s philosophy will provide wonderful opportunities for the team as well as the company’s long-term growth.”

“As we grow, Astra and Atlantis stand shoulder-to-shoulder, building a collective future brick-by-brick,” said Rob Stuckey. “With every day, we're laying down the foundation for a brighter tomorrow, where hard work and partnership pave the road ahead.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com.

About Atlantis Services

Atlantis delivers quality HVAC and plumbing services to commercial and industrial facilities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With a team of professional technicians and decades of experience in the industry, Atlantis is proud to be a provider customers can trust.