Agility Robotics and Zion Solutions Group Shape the Future of Supply Chain with Industry-First Partnership

CORVALLIS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agility Robotics, creator of the market-leading bipedal Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR) Digit, today announced a partnership with Zion Solutions Group, a premier provider of full-service system integrations. Through this groundbreaking partnership, Zion is the first systems integrator to offer a humanoid robotics solution to the supply chain industry.

Many companies have turned to automation to increase warehouse efficiency and productivity, but there remain a series of tasks that are difficult to automate and nearly impossible to keep filled due to high turnover, high injury rates, and an ever-growing labor gap. Agility’s solutions are designed to execute exactly these types of monotonous bulk material handling and movement tasks that connect isolated manual and automated workflows. Zion works with customers to design intelligent concepts and solve complex logistics challenges. This partnership allows Zion to integrate Agility’s solutions, including Digit and Agility Arc, into their warehouse solutions and designs.

“Agility Robotics is a leader in robotic technology, paving the way for the next generation of supply chain innovation,” said Jim Shaw, President of Zion Solutions Group. “We are thrilled to be the very first systems integrator to introduce humanoid robotics as a solution. We believe that in the not-so-distant future, this technology will revolutionize how humans and robots work alongside each other in warehouses. Agility’s Digit, which became the first humanoid robot operational in a live warehouse environment in 2023, is already transforming collaborative workflows. Agility’s practical and robust strategic approach resonates deeply with our mission to deliver memorable experiences and guide intelligent change. We’re excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers.”

Digit is a multi-purpose, human-centric robot made for logistics work that incorporates sophisticated AI models, allowing it to adapt quickly and continually to new tasks and workflows.

Engineered to comply with stringent OSHA-safety standards, Digit can work safely in human spaces and perform a variety of difficult, repetitive, and sometimes dangerous tasks in logistics and manufacturing operations. Agility Arc is a cloud automation platform for deploying and managing Digit fleets, that simplifies the deployment lifecycle, from facility mapping, to workflow definition, to operational management and troubleshooting.

“The visionary team at Zion understands how innovative robotics solutions like Digit and Agility Arc will transform the future of supply chain operations,” said Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics. “When it comes to designing and implementing safe, efficient workflows and productive facilities, Zion’s deep industry experience and progressive approach to automation make them an ideal match for Agility. We are honored to partner with a company that shares our commitment to customer success.”

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Palo Alto, California, Agility Robotics’ mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce, ultimately enabling humans to be more human. Agility’s groundbreaking bipedal Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR) Digit is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is made for work™.

About Zion Solutions Group

Zion Solutions Group, a leader in Supply Chain Integration, has been delivering memorable experiences and guiding intelligent change with our 90+ years of expertise. Specializing in Material Handling Integration, Supply Chain Advisory Services, and Data Analytics, we provide comprehensive services from consulting to post-implementation support. Our client-centric approach and Project Lifecycle Management process ensure tailor-made solutions using cutting-edge technology, setting us apart in the industry. We are committed to driving success and sustainable growth for our partners.