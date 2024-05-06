Kaman And Textron Systems Join Forces To Advance KARGO UAV Technology

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman and Textron Systems have recently announced a Strategic Alliance Agreement. This agreement facilitates collaboration on opportunities and critical technologies for Kaman's KARGO UAV. Textron Systems, with its extensive 30-year experience in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise, as well as insights on safety and airworthiness.

“ This agreement enables the team to maintain pace as we move closer to productionizing and scaling KARGO UAV,” said Romin Dasmalchi, General Manager of KARGO UAV. “ We are thrilled to collaborate with Textron Systems, a team with a deep bench of knowledge and experience.”

" By collaborating with Kaman, we are able to build on our decades-long experience in UAS and continue the expansion of our capability set,” said Wayne Prender, Senior Vice President Air Systems, Textron Systems. “ We are looking forward to supporting the critical capability that Kaman is bringing with their KARGO UAV.”

The KARGO UAV is a purpose-built, medium-lift UAS designed to meet the needs of a global market. With the combined capabilities of Textron Systems and Kaman, this UAS will be accessible to customers in both commercial and defense markets worldwide. Furthermore, as we move into production and expand the KARGO UAV product line, we have the opportunity to expand the manufacturing process, bring products to market more efficiently, creating greater value for all stakeholders.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, and development of the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose-built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.