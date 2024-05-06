Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program announces integration of Maryland R3 curriculum

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Vizient/American Association of College Nursing (AACN) Nurse Residency Program™ announced today the integration of Maryland’s R3 Resilient Nurses Initiative curriculum into its content offering. The collaboration elevates NRP’s support of newly licensed nurses transitioning from classroom to clinical practice to promote quality and safety and reduce turnover.

Led by nationally recognized bioethics and nursing leader Cynda Rushton, a professor of clinical ethics and nursing at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics and the School of Nursing, the R3 (renewal, resilience, and retention) initiative was developed to build resilience and ethical practice in nursing students, novice nurses and practicing nurses across Maryland. Rushton is the co-creator of the Mindful Ethical Practice and Resilience Academy (MEPRA) and the Rushton Moral Resilience Scale.

“Nurses are a precious resource in our healthcare system. Now is the time for us to stand together to restore our workforce and our profession,” said Rushton, who serves as chief synergy strategist for the R3 Resilient Nurses Initiative. “We are delighted to share our resources across America through our collaboration.”

Thirty-eight R3 tools and resources will be integrated throughout the Vizient/AACN NRP’s 12-month program, providing educational content for nurse residents and supportive resources for NRP coordinators. The primary goal is to enhance the development and resilience of newly licensed nurses to foster a culture that prioritizes well-being and professional integrity.

“The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program is committed to driving excellence in nursing practice,” said Evy Olson, vice president of Nursing Programs at Vizient. “Integrating the R3 tools into the NRP curriculum reflects our dedication to providing nurses with the tools for long, healthy careers in nursing.”

Find more information on the Vizient/AACN NRP or the R3 Resilient Nurses Initiative modules.

About R3: Maryland Resilient Nurses Initiative

The Renewal, Resilience, and Retention (R3) Initiative for Maryland Nurses is a state-wide, trans-institutional academic/practice collaboration that holistically builds nurses’ resilience and ethical practice. The R3 modules and tools were produced with the generous support of a Nurse Support Program II grant administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and funded through the Health Services Cost Review Commission. The opinions, findings, and conclusions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the Health Services Cost Review Commission, and no official endorsement should be inferred.

About The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™

The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™ operates at more than 700 healthcare organizations. Since its establishment in 2002, more than 300,000 new graduate nurses have participated in the program. Notably, The National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) published The Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health (2011) report identifying actionable measures that will transform the nursing profession – specifically highlighting the importance of nurse residency programs for nurses entering the transition-to-practice. To date, the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program has consistently shown to reduce turnover rates among first-year nurses. For more information, visit The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™ website.