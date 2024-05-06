Mobix Labs Enters into Global Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive connectivity solutions that span from wired to next-generation wireless solutions, including 5G, today announced a global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics (“Arrow”), a global provider of technology products and services, specializing in electronic components, enterprise computing and intelligent solutions. Under the agreement, Arrow will initially focus on Mobix Labs’ Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Filtering products, leveraging the strength of Arrow’s presence in the defense and aerospace markets.

“We are excited to partner with industry leader Arrow, which has one of the world’s largest distribution platforms and whose deep relationships -- particularly in the defense and aerospace sectors -- will significantly increase our visibility and exposure to a wide range of potential customers,” said Phil Sansone, Vice President of Sales of Mobix Labs. “Our collaboration with FORTUNE 109 distributor Arrow is a testament to our ability to deliver at scale, around the world.”

Mobix Labs' EMI Filtering solutions eliminate unwanted signal noise from electronic systems, making them ideal for military and aerospace mission-critical applications. The company’s high-quality inserts, connectors and modules comply with AS9100 and MIL-810/DO-160 standards, as well as the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Mobix Labs recently announced it has begun delivering EMI filtered connector parts that are used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk Cruise Missile and the U.S. Army’s M-1 Abrams Tank program. In addition, Mobix Labs provides guidance system parts for the U.S. Army’s Javelin Missile System.

“Defense and aerospace are key sectors in our growth strategy and by partnering with Arrow, we believe we are well positioned to compete for additional customer wins in these verticals,” added Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs.

With 20,000-plus employees around the world, Arrow boasts a broad product collection to assist buyers in the creation of technologies while facilitating faster design-to-market processes.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and delivering connectivity and filtering products for next-generation communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets. The Company’s True Xero active optical cables are designed to meet customer needs for high-quality active optical cable solutions at an affordable price. The Company’s electromagnetic filtering products, which were acquired in the EMI Solutions, Inc. (“EMI”) acquisition, are used in military and aerospace applications. These technologies are designed for large and rapidly growing markets where there are increasing demands for higher-performance communication and filtering systems that utilize an expanding mix of both wireless and connectivity technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs’ ability to deliver parts or increase market share in connection with Arrow Electronics. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.