IHOP® Brings Imagination to Life With the Launch of the New Menu Inspired by Paramount Pictures’ New Movie IF

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, IHOP announced the introduction of its new menu inspired by the new movie IF, only in theatres May 17. The menu includes limited time offers full of colorfully delicious food and beverage options for the whole family to enjoy.

Through this collaboration, seven imaginative new items, including Blue’s Dazzleberry Pancakes and Unbelieva-Blue Soda Pop that transforms colors with The Original Bomb Pop®, will bring the joy of IF’s world to IHOP guests at participating restaurants nationwide now through June 16. Additionally, kids 12 and under can eat free every day from 4pm-10pm, with the purchase of an adult entrée.*

“This spring, we are leaning into the nostalgia of having an imaginary friend and celebrating by encouraging our guests to gather with friends, family, and imaginary friends to reconnect and try our imaginative menu,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Our new IF menu brings the magic of the movie to life like only IHOP can – through our iconic pancakes, French toast and new and exciting beverage options. This collaboration is designed to create meaningful experiences for our guests while continuing to serve joy with craveable menu options inspired by timely cultural moments like IF.”

“The IHOP brand is iconic, enduring, and synonymous with fun experiences, making them the perfect partner for IF,” said Michelle Hagen, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Marketing Partnerships, Paramount Pictures. “We can’t wait for families and friends (both real and imaginary) to experience some of the most imaginative culinary creations of all time, all of which perfectly embody the film’s message that with imagination, anything is possible.”

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination. IF releases only in theatres May 17.

IHOP’s new menu features a selection of unique items in celebration of IF, including:

Blue’s Dazzleberry Pancakes: Blue raspberry flavored pancakes topped with vanilla mousse, whipped topping & Fruity Pebbles, available as a full stack or short stack.

Blue's Dazzleberry Jr. Combo: One Blue's Dazzleberry Pancake, 1 scrambled egg, 1 pork sausage link & 1 slice of bacon.

Lewis' Cinn-A-Bear Stack: Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, cream cheese icing, cinnamon sugar donut holes & whipped topping, available as a full stack or short stack.

MagnIFicent French Toast Sandwich: Folded omelette-style egg, pork sausage patty, hash browns, American cheese & chipotle mayo on French Toast. Served with old-fashioned syrup & choice of side.

Coney Island Pizza Omelette: Pork sausage, green peppers & onions, marinara, crispy pepperoni & four-cheese blend. Served with choice of side.

Blossom's Orangesicle: A blend of lemonade, lemon-lime soda & vanilla syrup. Garnished with whipped topping, Fruity Pebbles, and a gummi butterfly.

Unbelieva-Blue Soda Pop: A blend of lemon-lime soda & blue raspberry syrup. Garnished with The Original Bomb Pop® that'll turn your drink purple.

IHOP’s International Bank of Pancakes rewards program will also offer 3x bonus PanCoins on all IHOP IF menu items during the opening weekend of the film’s release between May 17 – May 19, 2024.** IHOP Rewards members who purchase an IF-inspired menu item between May 6 – 19 will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a screening of IF for 50 people. IHOP guests can also enter the sweepstakes by mail without purchase. For more details around how to enter visit IHOP.com/en/sweepstakes.

IHOP’s limited-time only, IF-inspired menu is available at participating restaurants nationwide in the United States from Monday, May 6 through Sunday, June 16. For more information or to find the nearest restaurant, visit IHOP.com.

*Limit one free kids meal per adult entrée order. For a limited time at participating locations in the United States. Drinks not included unless specified. Not valid with any other discounts or coupons. Dine-in only.

**Valid from 5/17/24 - 5/19/24 at participating IHOP restaurants in the United States. Account sign-up required. Restrictions apply.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2023, there are 1,814 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT IF

ABOUT PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

ABOUT BOMB POP®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com.