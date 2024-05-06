Accenture Named Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of the National Football League

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Football League and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced today a partnership naming Accenture the Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of the NFL. Throughout the five-year partnership, the NFL will harness Accenture’s technology and data expertise to help shape the future of football.

“We are thrilled to welcome Accenture as the Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of the NFL,” said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of sponsorship management at the NFL. “We both understand the importance of embracing change and the transformational power of technology. As the game continues to evolve, we will lean on Accenture’s knowledge and expertise to elevate various areas of our business to benefit our game and our fans.”

To continually innovate both on and off the field, Accenture and the NFL will team up to enhance data-driven decision making in three key league business areas: Football, financial operations, and human resources.

“Nothing is more exciting than working with a brand that is so committed to reinventing itself by pushing boundaries, incorporating both technology and AI into every level of football,” said Jill Kramer, chief marketing and communications officer at Accenture. “We are proud to partner with the league as it continues to drive innovation—through the use of AI and data-driven strategies—across key areas of its business.”

In the partnership, Accenture will deploy its experience, expertise and best practices across multiple industry sectors. This work will elevate the NFL’s corporate and club financial operations across its systems, processes and personnel. It will be driven by increased visibility into the data and metrics behind the numbers.

In addition, the NFL will collaborate with Accenture to support and transform human resource (HCM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) functions and analytics. Accenture will continue to drive new efficiencies and automation across the NFL’s back-office functions.

Noel Winn, Accenture’s client account lead for the NFL said, “We are so excited to launch this partnership with the NFL and to have the opportunity to help guide their future vision by strengthening not only their back office but tying those efficiencies to operations and fan experience as well.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.