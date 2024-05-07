A&W Named The Official Burger of Cricket Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cricket Canada and A&W, Canada’s original burger chain, proudly announced an exciting new partnership that will see A&W become the Official Restaurant and Official Burger of Cricket Canada.

A&W revealed the partnership just as Canada’s National Men’s Team makes its final preparations for its highly anticipated first appearance at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup in June.

“We have passionate cricket fans across our organization and we want to be a part of growing the sport across the country,” said Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing, A&W. “As a Canadian company, we're so excited to support Cricket Canada and cheer on our National Teams at the ICC Cricket World Cup. We are extremely proud to be the 'Official Burger’ of cricket in Canada.”

A&W's partnership with Cricket Canada opens doors to a range of innovative opportunities to engage and connect with Canada’s vibrant cricket-loving community. As part of the new sponsorship, A&W will be prominently featured on the official kits and training gear for Canada’s National Teams.

“This partnership with A&W marks a delicious new chapter for Cricket Canada,” stated Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. “We are thrilled to welcome A&W into the cricket family and look forward to leveraging their expertise and community connections to help drive the growth and development of cricket across the country at all levels.”

The agreement also extends beyond the cricket pitch, as the A&W sponsorship will help support Cricket Canada's exploration of programs focused on enhancing the sport's accessibility, popularity and engagement with players and fans across the country.

This landmark partnership between Cricket Canada and A&W represents the latest in a series of strategic alliances for Cricket Canada, underscoring its commitment to advancing the sport and enriching the cricketing experience for all Canadians. Boundaries North has been a core partner for Cricket Canada and has been instrumental in developing relationships that bring marquee brands like A&W to the cricket Community.

“The partnership between Cricket Canada and A&W marks an exciting collaboration between two Canadian brands, and we are proud to have facilitated this alliance,” said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North. “We are looking forward to cheering on Team Canada at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup with a Papa Burger and a frosted mug of root beer!”

The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the Men’s National Team set to participate in several global events. The pinnacle of the year will be Canada’s first appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the team’s matches being played in Dallas, New York and Florida. The year rounds out with matches scheduled against The Netherlands, USA, Oman and Nepal in August and September.

About Cricket Canada

Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is dedicated to fostering a vibrant cricketing community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. Home of Canada’s Best-Tasting Burger, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.