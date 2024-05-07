USIC Announces Partnership With the U.S. Army Reserve’s P3O (Private Public Partnership) Program

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USIC, LLC (“USIC”), the leader in underground utility damage prevention, signed a proclamation of partnership with the U.S. Army Reserve’s P3O (Private Public Partnership) Program May 7, 2024, in a ceremony at the company’s corporate headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. The proclamation affirms USIC’s commitment to assisting soldiers and their families in overcoming barriers to obtaining meaningful employment opportunities to support mission readiness goals, enhance their financial stability, and create connections with the community.

The Army’s Public Private Partnership Office delivers support to link eligible Army Reserve team members to immediate and long-term employment opportunities. P3O ensures Army Reserve soldiers are successful in their civilian careers, which directly benefits the Army and the nation. More than 87% of Army Reserve team members integrate military service with civilian careers, providing the Army with professional skills, education, and expertise acquired in the private sector.

“USIC is proud to partner with the U.S. Army Reserve’s P3O Program to support soldiers and their families with access to career opportunities within our company,” USIC Chief Human Resources Officer Craig Haydamack stated. “We thank the Army Reserve for connecting us with its soldiers, who we find to be excellent candidates for a profession in underground utility damage prevention. Veterans make up nearly 10% of USIC’s nationwide workforce, a significant number that continues to grow due, in large part, to the fact that the skills and values acquired in the military align with our mission of protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure and ensuring public safety and with our core values of safety, integrity, excellence, respect, and pride.”

Veterans and members of the National Guard and Army Reserve interested in career opportunities with USIC can learn more and search for open positions at https://www.usicllc.com/careers/military/.

USIC has been recognized as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer, Military Friendly® Employer – Silver Distinction, Military Times Best for Vets Employer, and DAV Patriot Employer. In addition to our partnership with the U.S. Army Reserve’s P3O Program, USIC collaborates with a number of organizations committed to supporting veterans in their search for a meaningful civilian career, including the U.S. Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program, the U.S. Defense Department’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, the American Legion, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Program, INVETS, and the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program.

About USIC

USIC is America’s largest provider of underground utility damage prevention services with operations in 48 states and corporate headquarters located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company, which serves more than 1,400 telecommunication, electric, gas, water, and sewer utilities, as well as municipalities, performs over 84 million locates each year. Additionally, USIC provides a range of advanced utility services and solutions performed by its affiliate companies, Blood Hound, Reconn Utility Services, and On Target Utility Services. For more information, visit usicllc.com.