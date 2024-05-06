KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OnDeck Asset Securitization Trust IV, LLC, Series 2024-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to notes issued by OnDeck Asset Securitization IV, LLC (“ODAS IV” or the “Issuer”). ODAS IV will issue three classes of Series 2024-1 Notes (“ODAS IV 2024-1”) totaling $299.491 million.

Founded in 2006, ODK Capital, LLC d/b/a/ On Deck Capital Inc. ( “OnDeck” or the “Company”) operates through an online lending platform (www.ondeck.com) (the “OnDeck Platform”) to originate small business loans in the U.S. and Australia through its subsidiaries. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enova International, Inc. (“Enova”), a non-prime consumer and small business lender. Enova is a publicly traded fintech company under the ticker “ENVA”. Since its founding, OnDeck has originated over $18.3 billion to over 145,000 small businesses. OnDeck had 242 full-time employees as of February 2024.

ODAS IV 2024-1 represents OnDeck’s seventh small business ABS securitization. The transaction will issue $299.491 million of Series 2024-1 notes (the “Series 2024-1 Notes” or the “Notes”) secured by a revolving pool of receivables consisting of Term Loans and LOC loans that were underwritten under OnDeck’s credit guidelines and originated through the OnDeck Platform to small businesses in the US. ODAS IV 2024-1 features a revolving period (the “Revolving Period”), which will end on the earlier of (i) the close of business on July 17, 2027 or (ii) the date on which an Amortization Event has occurred. The proceeds of the sale of the Series 2024-1 Notes will be used to fund the Series 2024-1 reserve account and to purchase fixed-rate small business loans that are either the Term Loans or funded portions of the LOCs originated through the OnDeck platform.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. This transaction falls within “Category 1 – Financial Assets” categorization noted within the General Global Rating Methodology for Asset Backed Securities, which typically relates to transactions that are backed by pools of consumer or commercial financial obligations owed by diverse obligors. KBRA considered its operational review of the Company, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

