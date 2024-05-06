Mediacom Communications Recognized as a US Best Managed Company for Fourth Straight Year

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed company. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of private American companies and the successes of their management teams.

“Receiving recognition as a US Best Managed Company for the fourth straight year is an incredible accomplishment,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s Founder, Chairman and CEO. “The sustained success we have enjoyed as an organization is a direct result of the hard work and dedication our 4,000 employees display each and every day.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They and join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

In conjunction with this year’s award, Mediacom received a special designation as a 2024 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard Winner, which honors organizations that have been recognized for four or more years as US Best Managed Companies.

ABOUT THE BEST MANAGED COMPANIES PROGRAM

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.