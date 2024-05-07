epiq Animal Health and KeraVet Bio Announce Partnership to Enhance the Product Offering for Distributors and Veterinarians

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--epiq Animal Health, a master distributor, and KeraVet Bio, announced a strategic partnership allowing an innovative wound care animal product to be brought to market.

The new wound care product, KeraVet Gel, is a reformulation of the FDA-cleared human wound care product, KeraStat Gel. It’s been developed specifically for dogs and cats with the addition of a bitterant that reduces licking by 85%+. KeraVet Gel supports better, faster wound healing while also reducing the need for an E-collar thus improving pet parent compliance and patient outcomes. KeraVet Gel offers simple, safe, and effective wound care for wounds ranging from surgical incisions to more complex, topical wounds lesions. There is no longer a need for multiple wound care products for many patients’ wound care needs thus simplifying the process in the clinic and at home for the pet parent.

The companies will work together for supply chain solutions while also educating and training the animal health community. The partnership with epiq will make it easier for KeraVet Bio by providing one ship-to location as well as inventory and account management, among other activities. It also benefits distribution partners, as epiq strives to bring profitable and solution-oriented products through their channels while ensuring the appropriate education and tools are available. The partnership also benefits veterinarians, giving them access through distributors to the products that they need to deliver the best possible care.

epiq’s mission is to partner with animal health manufacturers and distributors to get industry-leading products and innovations into the hands of veterinary professionals and pet owners. Partnering with KeraVet Bio supports this mission. KeraVet Gel is now available through animal health distribution channels. For more information, visit keravetbio.com or email contact@epiq-ah.com.

About epiq Animal Health: epiq Animal Health is a master distributor and strategic partner for manufacturers in the animal health industry. They create efficiencies for supply chain, partner for success with product management, and deliver on go-to market strategy. By leveraging industry insights and relationships, they identify paths to success in distribution channels. Learn more at epiq-ah.com.

About KeraVet Bio: KeraVet Bio is a veterinary wound care company utilizing its intellectual property portfolio to develop keratin-based prescription products for dogs and cats. The company’s lead product, KeraVet Gel, is formulated to address mild and severe wounds, post-surgical incisions, and a range of dermatological conditions while also alleviating the need for cones or other lick deterrents. The KeraVet Bio team has decades of experience in creating, testing, and manufacturing FDA-regulated wound care products currently in the market. KeraVet Bio is headquartered in the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem, NC.