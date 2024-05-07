Prabal Gurung and Boll & Branch debut Met Gala gown made of the world's most luxurious fabric.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esteemed fashion designer Prabal Gurung tapped Boll & Branch, the leading luxury bedding brand, for a first-of-its-kind red carpet look for The Costume Institute’s 2024 Met Gala. Worn by former world No.1 tennis icon Maria Sharapova, the gown brings together Boll & Branch’s fabrics with the astute sartorial sensibilities of Prabal Gurung.

Exclusively made from Boll & Branch’s organic cotton fabric, the off-the-shoulder, daffodil yellow gown is inspired by the brightness and softness of flowers in the garden. The silhouette features a plunging neckline and bands of hand-cut bias organic cotton in a degrade of sizes, all hand-sewn onto a base to create a unique textile with the fabric. An off-the-shoulder taffeta opera cape, featuring rosette detail and train, completes the look. Approximately 20 yards of Boll & Branch fabric and over 300 hours went into the making of the dress.

“When I heard about the Sleeping Beauties theme, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be iconic to do something metaphorical by partnering with someone in that world who really understands materials?’” says Gurung. “Normally for Met Gala moments, we use silks and duchess satins. Boll & Branch has the most luxurious, finest cotton that I've ever seen and ever touched. I grew up in India, so finding a cotton fabric made in an exceptionally luxurious way felt like the chicest expression of this theme and a beautiful way to tie-in our values.”

Beyond the design partnership, Prabal Gurung and Boll & Branch share strong guiding principles centered on sustainability, traceability, philanthropy, and impact. The two brands have common roots in South Asia; Prabal remains deeply connected to his Nepalese heritage, a source of inspiration for him from both a business and creative perspective. Boll & Branch sources the majority of its 100% organic cotton from family-owned farms in India, and partners with the best weavers in the world, lifting everyone up with fair wages and safe working conditions.

“Prabal and I both approach design with relentless consideration to create pieces that are not just beautiful, they’re soulful,” says Missy Tannen, Founder & Chief Product Officer at Boll & Branch. “The magic of our partnership comes from a shared passion for process and time-honored craft. Together, we drew the most exceptional characteristics out of the finest natural material on earth—and made a statement worthy of the biggest night in fashion.”

Prabal Gurung launched his eponymous collection in February 2009 with a philosophy encompassing modern luxury, indelible style and an astute sense of glamour. Gurung was born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal. After beginning his design career in New Delhi, he moved to New York to finish his studies at Parsons The New School for Design. Upon graduating, Gurung spent two years with Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams. Soon after, he was appointed design director at the iconic Bill Blass, a post he held for five years until launching his own collection, PRABAL GURUNG. A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American fashion with designs worn by leading ladies including First Lady Michelle Obama and The Duchess of Cambridge, to name a few. Notable accolades include the 2010 Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award, 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner up, with various additional honors over the course of his career to present. In 2022, Gurung was honored as the Designer of the Year at the American Image Awards, was awarded the Humanitarian Award at the 38th Annual Night of the Stars Gala, and won the Positive Social Influence Award as a member of the Slaysians at the CFDA Awards. Gurung was also elected as Vice Chair of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, beginning his role in January 2023.

Boll & Branch is a leading designer and retailer of luxury home textiles, and the only bedding company fully managed from the source.

Since 2014, Boll & Branch has been on a mission to change the way luxury home textiles are sourced, made and purchased backed by a commitment to treat people with dignity, respect and kindness – from their farmers, to their factory workers, to their employees, and to their customers. The brand is steadfast in their commitment to continue to be the most trusted brand of luxury bedding by bringing market-leading quality, backed by a commitment to honesty, transparency and sustainability to a category severely lacking all three. And they do it all while delivering products of exceptional quality and value-for-money.

All products are expertly crafted from the finest sustainable materials, 100% traceable, and made free from toxins – guaranteeing a softer, more luxurious product. The company has become one of the largest e-commerce-first luxury home brands ever, and counts millions of Americans, including U.S. Presidents and countless celebrities, as its customers.

Boll & Branch was founded in January 2014 by Scott and Missy Tannen (now the CEO and Chief Designer, respectively) driven by their desire to establish a better end-to-end production system and, overall, a better way to make bedding.

Boll & Branch’s Impact Report can be found here.