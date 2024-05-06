McAfee and Intel Showcase AI-Powered Deepfake Detection Technology on the AI PC at RSA

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, a global leader in online protection, today announced at RSA San Francisco, enhancements to its AI-powered deepfake detection technology leveraging the power of the NPU in Intel® Core™ Ultra processor-based PCs.

The advanced AI-powered technology that underpins McAfee® Deepfake Detector (previously known as ‘Project Mockingbird’) made its debut earlier this year amidst consumers' growing concern for identifying deepfake scams and misinformation. In fact, nearly two-thirds (64%)1 of people globally are feeling more concerned about deepfakes now than they were a year ago. Today's announcement with Intel underscores McAfee's commitment to delivering innovative and powerful online protection solutions that empower consumers to live their lives online with confidence.

The McAfee and Intel collaboration addresses a significant consumer and societal need by helping people discern truth from fiction. Cybercriminals today often use AI to manipulate the audio on a video to create convincing deepfake scams. McAfee Deepfake Detector uses advanced AI detection techniques including transformer-based Deep Neural Network models expertly trained to detect and notify customers when audio in a video is likely generated or manipulated by AI. McAfee is demonstrating at RSA the significant performance and privacy improvements available when harnessing Intel's AI PC technology.

Leveraging Intel Core Ultra processor's NPU, McAfee's AI models complete inference (the analysis and detection of a deepfake) locally, without needing to send private user information to the cloud. McAfee has measured as much as a 300% performance improvement on the same model by leveraging the NPU. This enhanced performance, combined with the privacy advantages of local model execution, and improved battery life, provides substantial benefits to the customer.

"The collaboration with Intel is further evidence of McAfee's innovative, customer-centric approach. In a world where seeing is no longer believing, where AI-generated deepfakes have made it harder than ever to tell real from fake, consumers need the latest in AI to beat AI," said Steve Grobman, McAfee's Chief Technology Officer. "With Intel, we're now going even one step further in delivering a seamless and robust customer experience. Leveraging Intel's Core Ultra processor technology and its NPU, we can provide consumers with the most advanced and powerful generative AI deepfake detection capabilities, without compromising on performance or privacy. No need to send huge files to the cloud for analysis with detection performed locally, providing even greater peace of mind and control over your data."

“Our partnership with industry leaders like McAfee highlights our commitment to enabling the technology ecosystem to use AI for good,” said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager of Ecosystem Partner Enabling at Intel. "We're excited to collaborate with McAfee to help bring to market innovative solutions like McAfee Deepfake Detector which leverages the NPU in Intel Core Ultra processor-based PCs, driving detection of malicious and misleading deepfakes, while delivering optimal performance and privacy."

About McAfee Deepfake Detector

McAfee Deepfake Detector utilizes advanced AI detection models to identify AI-generated audio within videos, helping people understand their digital world and assess the authenticity of content. McAfee Deepfake Detector will soon be available for English language detection, with plans for other languages to roll out in subsequent phases.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families, communities, and businesses with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com.

Forward-looking disclaimer

This document contains information on products, services and/or processes in development. All information provided here is subject to change without notice at McAfee’s sole discretion. Nothing in this document shall be considered an offer by McAfee, create obligations for McAfee, or create expectations of future releases which impact current purchase or partnership decisions.

1 January 2024 McAfee study on how artificial intelligence is changing the future. Research conducted in multiple countries (US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, India, Japan), 7,000 adults, age 18+, participated in the study, which was conducted by Market Research Company MSI-ACI.